Friday, April 11, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SJVN releases ₹269.98 cr land compensation for Etalin project in Arunachal

SJVN releases ₹269.98 cr land compensation for Etalin project in Arunachal

The amount was deposited into the joint account of the deputy commissioner and district land revenue and settlement officer (DLRSO) on March 26

hydro-power project

Representative Image: The Etalin project will feature two dams, one on the Dri River and another on the Talo (Tangon) River, with an underground powerhouse. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant development for hydro-power development in Arunachal Pradesh, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited has released Rs 269.98 crore as land compensation for the 3,097 MW Etalin hydro-electric project (HEP) in Dibang Valley.

The amount was deposited into the joint account of the deputy commissioner and district land revenue and settlement officer (DLRSO) on March 26.

This was confirmed during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Tawang on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, Power Commissioner Sonam Chombay, and other senior officials were present, according to an official communiqu issued on Friday.

 

Etalin hydro-electric project head Shiraj Swan formally handed over the compensation cheque to Dibang Valley deputy commissioner Pagli Sora.

Also Read

Hydropower project, dam

World's largest dam in China like water bomb for downstream nations: BJP MP

Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh CM

Arunachal Pradesh witnessed accelerated growth since 2016: CM Khandu

Nagaland, AFSPA, AFSPA Protest

Afspa extended in parts of Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal for six months

rajnath singh, sainik school girls, all girls

Centre to open 100 new sainik schools under PPP model: Arunachal minister

Fire, Prayagraj Fire, MahaKumbh Fire

Massive fire in Arunachal's Kameng, Army steps in to bring it under control

The Etalin project, along with four other hydro-electric projects in the district with a total installed capacity of 5,097 MW, was handed over to SJVN by the state government after signing a memorandum of agreement (MoA) on August 12, 2023.

Together, these projects are expected to draw a combined investment of Rs 60,000 crore.

SJVN chairman and managing director Raj Kumar Chaudhary reaffirmed the company's commitment to development while safeguarding the rights of local communities.

"SJVN is committed to responsible and inclusive development of Arunachal Pradesh. The release of the compensation amount is a major step in honouring the rights of the local communities while ensuring the progress of vital infrastructure projects for the nation," he said.

The Etalin project will feature two dams, one on the Dri River and another on the Talo (Tangon) River, with an underground powerhouse near their confluence close to Etalin village.

Commissioning of the project is targeted for December 2033.

SJVN Ltd, a key public sector entity in India's power sector, is engaged in the development of hydro, solar, wind and thermal projects both domestically and internationally, supporting India's clean energy transition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi

Parvesh Verma

Parvesh Verma orders vigilance inquiry into construction of govt schools

Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Maharashtra's Dharavi plan to shift thousands to toxic landfill sparks row

modi, narendra modi, Yogi Adityanath, Yogi

Kashi undergone significant changes in last 11 years, says CM Yogi

PremiumEducation loan

As private universities expand, a question of caste and representation

Topics : Arunachal Pradesh hydropower projects hydro power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon