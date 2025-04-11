Friday, April 11, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Teachers who lost jobs begin march in Bengal, demand release of OMR sheets

Carrying placards demanding reinstatement, the protesters were joined by members of various civil society organisations in a show of solidarity

Kolkata Teacher's protest

Police personnel try to disperse Teachers and Non-teaching staff during their protest over the Supreme Court's order on SSC Teacher Recruitment, in Kolkata on Wednesday | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Thousands of teachers, who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court verdict that invalidated their appointments, began a march from Karunamoyee in Salt Lake to the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) Bhawan on Friday demanding the release of their Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets to identify the genuine candidates.

Carrying placards demanding reinstatement, the protesters were joined by members of various civil society organisations in a show of solidarity.

"SSC should release the copies of the OMR sheets to help segregate the eligible teachers," a demonstrator said.

They claimed that the police officer accused of kicking teachers during a previous protest at the DI office in Kasba has now been assigned to investigate the cases registered against them.  ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi urges President Murmu to protect jobs of sacked WB teachers

 

"What can we expect from such a probe? In no civilised society does an accused investigate the victims," a protester remarked.

A large police contingent, including personnel from the Rapid Action Force, was deployed to prevent the rally from reaching the SSC Bhawan.

The Supreme Court last week declared the appointment of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staffers in state-run and state-aided schools as "vitiated and tainted".

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

