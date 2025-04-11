Friday, April 11, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reward lawyers involved in free legal aid: Parliamentary panel tells govt

Reward lawyers involved in free legal aid: Parliamentary panel tells govt

The parliamentay committee on law and personnel also lamented that para-legal volunteers (PLVs) remain an under-utilised resource

Parliament, New Parliament

The report was tabled in Parliament in the recently-concluded Budget session. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 2:24 PM IST



Absence of structured incentives has deterred widespread participation of lawyers in free legal aid activities, a parliamentary panel has noted while recommending setting up of a "national registry" for pro-bono lawyers, offering recognition and linking their contributions to career advancement opportunities.

The parliamentay committee on law and personnel also lamented that para-legal volunteers (PLVs) remain an under-utilised resource despite their potential to connect marginalised communities with essential legal services.

In its action taken report on its previous report on 'review of the working of legal aid under the Legal Services Authority Act, the committee said efforts to encourage pro-bono (free legal service offered, especially to the poor) work and enhance lawyer compensation are progressing.

 

"... yet the absence of structured incentives and formal recognition continues to deter widespread participation. Recognising the vital role of effective legal representation, constitutional courts (Supreme Court and the 25 high courts) have emphasised the need to strengthen free legal aid services, particularly for prisoners," it said.

To address the issue, the committee has recommended "establishment of a national registry for pro-bono lawyers, offering recognition and linking their contributions to career advancement opportunities, such as senior designations or judicial appointments".

The report was tabled in Parliament in the recently-concluded Budget session.

"Additionally, the committee suggested that "annual reviews of compensation rates should be institutionalised to align with market standards, ensuring the recruitment and retention of committed legal professionals".

It also noted that PLVs remain an under-utilised resource despite their potential to connect marginalised communities with essential legal services. Their effectiveness can be significantly enhanced through expanded roles, targeted training, and meaningful recognition.

To bridge existing gaps, the committee recommended that training programmes should incorporate digital literacy, mediation techniques, and specialised legal skills relevant to local needs.

Performance-based incentives must be introduced to motivate consistent excellence, while peer-review mechanisms can foster collaboration and identify best practices for replication.

It said recognising top-performing PLVs through awards and public acknowledgment will further enhance their commitment and inspire broader participation, ultimately strengthening the grassroots reach of legal aid services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

