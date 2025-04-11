Friday, April 11, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Parvesh Verma orders vigilance inquiry into construction of govt schools

Parvesh Verma orders vigilance inquiry into construction of govt schools

Verma was on an inspection visit to Palam where the local residents complained about waterlogging in the area and a government school principal highlighted the problem of leakage in classrooms

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday ordered a vigilance inquiry into the construction of government-run schools.

Verma was on an inspection visit to Palam where the local residents complained about waterlogging in the area and a government school principal highlighted the problem of leakage in classrooms.

"I visited a school where the principal complained to me about the flood-like situation inside the school building, which was built by the previous government," Verma told reporters.

"I have ordered a probe regarding this, not only this school but all that have been constructed by the previous government," he added.

 

The minister, who will also visit Najafgarh Surakpur Road, said the vigilance investigation would involve looking at the aspects of the tender awarded, maintenance contracts and other details of the work executed at the time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

