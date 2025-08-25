Nikki Bhati dowry murder: All you need to know about Greater Noida case

A sensational murder case in Greater Noida has drawn widespread attention after a 26-year-old woman, Nikki Bhati, was allegedly beaten and set on fire by her husband, Vipin Bhati. The horrific assault, reportedly linked to dowry demands, came to light after disturbing videos of the said incident went viral on social media.
Viral videos capture assault
Several clips recorded by Nikki’s elder sister, Kanchan, who is married into the same family, circulated on social media. One video showed Nikki being dragged by hair by her husband and another woman. Another chilling clip depicted Nikki, engulfed in flames, walking down a staircase before collapsing. She succumbed to her burn injuries while being taken to a hospital in Delhi on Thursday night.
Why did Vipin kill Nikki?
- Initial reports suggested Vipin had been harassing Nikki over escalating dowry demands.
- Nikki’s father alleged Vipin’s family demanded ₹36 lakh in cash, despite already receiving a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle, and gold jewellery at the time of her marriage in 2016. “Their demands were increasing day by day and began demanding for ₹36 lakh in dowry from us,” her father told PTI.
- According to a report by the Hindustan Times, police said the immediate trigger was Nikki’s wish to reopen her beauty parlour and post reels on Instagram, activities Vipin opposed.
- Kasna SHO Dharmendra Shukla said the dispute escalated after Nikki insisted on reopening the parlour with her sister. Vipin objected, saying reels and running a parlour were not allowed in their family, before he assaulted her, reported Mint.
- According to her sister Kanchan, Nikki was assaulted in front of her young son, reported PTI.
What’s latest
- Vipin Bhati was arrested on Saturday but tried to escape custody on Sunday
- Police said he snatched a sub-inspector gun and fired at officers while being taken to recover evidence
- He was shot in the leg in retaliatory fire
- After the encounter, Vipin reportedly showed “no remorse", saying, “fights happen between husband and wife"
- He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody
- His mother, Daya, was also arrested on Saturday
- On Monday, Nikki’s brother-in-law was taken into custody
Case draws national attention
The alleged dowry murder of Nikki Bhati has triggered widespread outrage, prompting the National Commission for Women (NCW) to take suo motu cognisance of the case.
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), seeking a detailed action report within three days, PTI reported. The commission has also directed the immediate arrest of all accused and urged the police to ensure the safety of the victim's family and witnesses.