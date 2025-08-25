Monday, August 25, 2025 | 10:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Nikki Bhati dowry murder: All you need to know about Greater Noida case

Nikki Bhati dowry murder: All you need to know about Greater Noida case

From dowry demands to her plan to reopen a beauty parlour, multiple triggers emerged in the murder of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, whose husband Vipin is now in judicial custody

Nikki Bhati

The alleged dowry murder of Nikki Bhati has triggered widespread outrage | Image: Kanchan Bhati's instagram profile

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A sensational murder case in Greater Noida has drawn widespread attention after a 26-year-old woman, Nikki Bhati, was allegedly beaten and set on fire by her husband, Vipin Bhati. The horrific assault, reportedly linked to dowry demands, came to light after disturbing videos of the said incident went viral on social media.
 

Viral videos capture assault

 
Several clips recorded by Nikki’s elder sister, Kanchan, who is married into the same family, circulated on social media. One video showed Nikki being dragged by hair by her husband and another woman. Another chilling clip depicted Nikki, engulfed in flames, walking down a staircase before collapsing. She succumbed to her burn injuries while being taken to a hospital in Delhi on Thursday night.
 
 

Why did Vipin kill Nikki?

 
  • Initial reports suggested Vipin had been harassing Nikki over escalating dowry demands.
  • Nikki’s father alleged Vipin’s family demanded ₹36 lakh in cash, despite already receiving a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle, and gold jewellery at the time of her marriage in 2016. “Their demands were increasing day by day and began demanding for ₹36 lakh in dowry from us,” her father told PTI.
  • According to a report by the Hindustan Times, police said the immediate trigger was Nikki’s wish to reopen her beauty parlour and post reels on Instagram, activities Vipin opposed.
  • Kasna SHO Dharmendra Shukla said the dispute escalated after Nikki insisted on reopening the parlour with her sister. Vipin objected, saying reels and running a parlour were not allowed in their family, before he assaulted her, reported Mint.
  • According to her sister Kanchan, Nikki was assaulted in front of her young son, reported PTI.

What’s latest

 
  • Vipin Bhati was arrested on Saturday but tried to escape custody on Sunday
  • Police said he snatched a sub-inspector gun and fired at officers while being taken to recover evidence
  • He was shot in the leg in retaliatory fire
  • After the encounter, Vipin reportedly showed “no remorse", saying, “fights happen between husband and wife"
  • He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody
  • His mother, Daya, was also arrested on Saturday
  • On Monday, Nikki’s brother-in-law was taken into custody
 

Case draws national attention

 
The alleged dowry murder of Nikki Bhati has triggered widespread outrage, prompting the National Commission for Women (NCW) to take suo motu cognisance of the case.
 
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), seeking a detailed action report within three days, PTI reported. The commission has also directed the immediate arrest of all accused and urged the police to ensure the safety of the victim's family and witnesses.

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Dhankhar resigned due to health reasons, no need to stretch it: Amit Shah

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst

LIVE news updates: Himachal reels under heavy rain; schools shut down

Jammu Rains, Rains

Schools shut in 5 districts of Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rainfall

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids TMC MLA Saha, relatives in West Bengal school recruitment 'scam'

Metro, Delhi metro

Delhi Metro travel gets costlier from today, check the new fares here

Topics : dowry death cases dowry Greater Noida assault BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayVikran Engineering IPOYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon