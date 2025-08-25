Monday, August 25, 2025 | 09:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED raids TMC MLA Saha, relatives in West Bengal school recruitment 'scam'

ED raids TMC MLA Saha, relatives in West Bengal school recruitment 'scam'

Some of the relatives and associates of the MLA are also being searched, the sources said. Saha was arrested by the CBI in 2023 for his alleged links to the "scam" and later released

Enforcement Directorate, ED

A total of four charge sheets have been filed by the ED in this case till now

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a raid at the residence of TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Monday in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of school teachers, a senior officer said.

As the legislator came to know about the raid, he allegedly tried to flee his house by scaling the boundary wall of the premises, he said.

"The MLA was chased and caught by our officers in a nearby area. Now, our officers are interrogating him," the ED officer told PTI.

Based on information about a monetary transaction by a man from Birbhum district in connection with the alleged school teachers' recruitment scam, the raid was conducted, he said.

 

"The individual from Birbhum district accompanied the ED team to Saha's house this morning," the officer said.

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests Karnataka MLA Veerendra in illegal betting racket case

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids premises linked to Karnataka MLA, others in online gaming case

Enforcement Directorate

IAS officer, builders misused power in high-value fraud case, says ED

opposition protest, parliament, opposition in parliament

TMC accuses govt of bringing bills to let CBI, ED 'topple' state govts

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy, son in money laundering case

The central probe agency had earlier questioned Saha's wife in connection with the scam.

The CBI had arrested Saha in April 2023 in connection with the alleged school recruitment scam. He was released on bail in May this year.

The Enforcement Directorate has been investigating the money laundering aspect of the alleged scam, while the CBI is probing the criminal links to it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Metro, Delhi metro

Delhi Metro travel gets costlier from today, check the new fares here

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst

LIVE news updates: Himachal reels under heavy rain; schools shut down

landslide, Uttarakhand landslide

Landslide crushes petrol pump under its debris on Udhampur highway in J&K

Accident, road accident

8 dead, 43 injured as truck hits tractor-trolley in UP's Bulandshahr

Delhi Rains, Rain

Morning rain brings relief to Delhi, monsoon fury continues in other states

Topics : Enforcement Directorate TMC All India Trinamool Congress Scams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks Today55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon