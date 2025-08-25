Dhankhar resigned due to health reasons, no need to stretch it: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post owing to health concerns and urged people not to speculate further during an interview with ANI on Monday.
“Dhankhar ji was sitting on a constitutional post and during his tenure, he did good work according to the Constitution. He has resigned due to his personal health problem. One should not try to stretch it too much and find something,” Shah said.
Dhankhar, 74, who had assumed office as the 14th Vice-President in August 2022, tendered his resignation on July 21 citing health concerns and the need to follow medical advice. The resignation, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, was accepted the same day.
“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution,” Dhankhar wrote in his letter.
He becomes the third sitting Vice-President to demit office before completing the five-year term. Dhankhar had succeeded M Venkaiah Naidu in 2022.
Opposition questions timing of Dhankar's resignation
Following Dhankhar’s resignation, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge suggested that the reasons may not be limited to health alone. “He (Dhankhar) was always on the government’s side. He should say what happened,” Kharge said, adding that only Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew the details of the former vice-president's resignation.
Other Opposition leaders also hinted at differences between Dhankhar and the government, though Dhankhar has not made any public comments since leaving office.