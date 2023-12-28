Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

National e-commerce policy in final stages, may be announced soon: Goyal

In August, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) held a detailed discussion with representatives of e-commerce firms and a domestic traders' body on the proposed policy

Piyush Goyal

"It is at the final stages of discussion at the highest level in the government. We hope to come out very soon," the commerce and industry minister told reporters here when asked about the policy.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The proposed national e-commerce policy being formulated by the commerce and industry ministry is in the final stages and expected to be announced very soon, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.
In August, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) held a detailed discussion with representatives of e-commerce firms and a domestic traders' body on the proposed policy.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"It is at the final stages of discussion at the highest level in the government. We hope to come out very soon," the commerce and industry minister told reporters here when asked about the policy.
Earlier, the ministry issued two draft national e-commerce policies.
The 2019 draft proposed to address six broad areas of the e-commerce ecosystem - data, infrastructure development, e-commerce marketplaces, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital economy and export promotion through e-commerce.
Domestic traders body CAIT has time and again demanded roll out of the policy as they alleged that foreign online retailers violate norms of the FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in commerce and the government should take action against those who are indulging in malpractices.
The DPIIT is also working on a national retail trade policy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

FDI inflows into India rise 10%, outflows shrink 16% in 2022: Unctad

Looking at further easing FDI norms in space sector: DPIIT secretary

Govt may liberalise FDI norms for space sector: DPIIT secy Rajesh Kumar

Sellers seek FDI in inventory models of e-commerce for export purposes

Equity FDI into India declines sharply to $5.7 bn in April-July period

Russia-India ties going strong despite turbulences: Putin to Jaishankar

Year Ender 2023: Shiv Nadar, Savitri Jindal make the biggest leap in wealth

Govt 'very hopeful' of Tesla setting up plant in state: Guj Minister

5 startups receive Rs 6.5 cr equity investment from Tamil Nadu govt

NIA files chargesheet against 6 accused in Maharashtra ISIS module case

Topics : Piyush Goyal FDI draft e-commerce policy DPIIT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon