Friday, November 28, 2025 | 11:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NISAR satellite deploys 12-metre diameter antenna, enters science phase

NISAR satellite deploys 12-metre diameter antenna, enters science phase

The antenna plays a key role for both ISRO's S-Band and NASA's L-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload

NISAR satellite, NISAR, GSLV F16

According to ISRO, the entire operations were carried out from the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) with the support of JPL/NASA. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite launched onboard GSLV-F16 on July 30 this year successfully deployed 12-metre diameter antenna reflector and entered science phase, ISRO said on Friday.

The antenna plays a key role for both ISRO's S-Band and NASA's L-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload, it said.

"The first image of S-Band SAR acquired on August 19, 2025, captures the fertile Godavari River Delta in Andhra Pradesh, India. Various vegetation classes like mangroves, agriculture, arecanut plantations, aquaculture fields, etc. are clearly seen in the image. The image highlights NISAR's S-Band SAR ability to map river deltas and agricultural landscapes with precision," ISRO said in a statement.

 

On the 100th day of NISAR in orbit, the S-SAR images were released to the public by the Chairman, ISRO. With this, the commencement of the science phase has also been announced, it said.

The antenna was launched in a stowed condition on a 9-metre-long boom, which was tucked close to the satellite. The antenna and the boom were developed by NASA, the statement added.

Also Read

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

Private sector entry in navigation to boost India's vision 2027: Isro chief

lvm3, isro, rocket, heavy loads

ISRO to launch US communication satellite on commercial LVM3 flight in Dec

Cryogenic engine, Chandrayaan-3, CE 20

ISRO successfully tests boot-strap mode start on CE20 cryogenic engine

Jitendra Singh

India fast emerging preferred destination in space sector: Jitendra Singh

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

Isro to triple spacecraft output, launch Chandrayaan-4 in 2028: Chairman

"The unfolding of the joints of the boom commenced on August 9, 2025, and was carried out over a period of five days (Wrist, Shoulder, Elbow and Root deployments). The reflector assembly mounted on the end of the boom was deployed successfully on August 15, 2025, and the performance of the antenna systems is satisfactory," the statement said.

According to ISRO, the entire operations were carried out from the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) with the support of JPL/NASA.

The space agency said that since the first acquisition on August 19, 2025, NISAR S-Band SAR has been regularly imaging the Indian landmass and global calibration--validation sites in various payload operating configurations.

Reference targets such as corner reflectors were deployed around Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and a few other locations in India for image calibration.

"Data acquired over Amazon rainforests were also used for calibration of spacecraft pointing and images. Based on this, payload data acquisition parameters were fine-tuned, resulting in high-quality images," it said.

ISRO said initial analysis by scientists and engineers has revealed the potential of S-Band SAR data for various targeted science and application areas, including agriculture, forestry, geosciences, hydrology, polar/Himalayan ice and snow, and oceanic studies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mars soil is toxic! It can wipe out living organisms: Study

Martian features may soon be named after Kerala's researchers and places

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI remains 'very poor' for half of Nov; no relief expected next week

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear pleas on Dec 1 seeking more time for Waqf registration

Cyclone

Cyclone Ditwah nears Tamil Nadu coast, red alert issued for delta districts

Ground water

13-15% of groundwater samples in India contaminated with uranium: CGWB

Topics : Isro manned mission Isro projects ISRO satellite

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon