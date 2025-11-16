Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Isro to triple spacecraft output, launch Chandrayaan-4 in 2028: Chairman

Isro to triple spacecraft output, launch Chandrayaan-4 in 2028: Chairman

The Isro chief said the government has approved the Chandrayaan-4 mission, designed as a lunar sample-return mission and it will be India's most complex lunar endeavour yet

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

Isro Chairman V Narayanan (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Isro is gearing up for one of its busiest times with seven more launches planned this financial year, even as India's first human spaceflight remains scheduled for 2027, its chairman V Narayanan said.

In an interview with PTI, he said Isro is preparing for a phase of rapid scaling in science, technology and industry capacity.

Narayanan said Isro (Indian Space Research Organisation) is targeting seven more launches before the end of the current financial year, including a commercial communication satellite, and multiple PSLV and GSLV missions. A milestone will be the launch of the first PSLV manufactured entirely by the Indian industry.

 

The Isro chief said the government has approved the Chandrayaan-4 mission, designed as a lunar sample-return mission and it will be India's most complex lunar endeavour yet.

"We are targeting 2028 for Chandrayaan-4," he said.

Also Read

ISRO

Godrej delivers first human-rate L110 stage Vikas engine to Isro

IMAT test by ISRO

Isro successfully conducts key parachute test for Gaganyaan mission

ISRO

Isro collects Chandrayaan-2 data to aid study of Moon's polar regions

NISAR satellite, NISAR, GSLV F16

NISAR satellite to be declared operational on November 7: ISRO chief

Indian navy

CMS-03 satellite will provide robust telecom coverage across IOR: Navy

Another key mission is LUPEX, the joint lunar polar exploration programme with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency).

Isro is simultaneously working to triple its annual spacecraft production in the next three years to keep pace with expanding mission demand.

Chandrayaan-4 will attempt to bring back samples from the moon -- a capability currently demonstrated only by the US, Russia and China.

LUPEX aims to study water ice at the lunar south pole.

Narayanan said Isro has begun work on an Indian Space Station, targeted for completion by 2035.

"The first of the five modules will be placed in orbit by 2028," he said.

The endeavour would make India the third major nation to operate a space station, as the US-led ISS nears its end and China's Tiangong moves into full operation.

On India's maiden human-spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, Narayanan clarified that only the timeframe for uncrewed missions has shifted.

"Let me make it clear: the uncrewed mission was targeted for 2025. The crewed mission was always planned for 2027, and we are holding on to that date," he said.

Three uncrewed test missions will precede the first flight with Indian astronauts.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also directed Isro to work towards sending Indian astronauts to the lunar surface and bringing them back safely by 2040.

India's long-term human-spaceflight plan now aligns it with the world's leading space powers. The US plans lunar crewed missions under Artemis, while China has set a 2030 target for its first crewed moon landing.

India's share in the global space economy is currently around 2 per cent, and Isro is working towards increasing it to 8 per cent by 2030, Narayanan said.

India's space economy is currently valued at around USD 8.2 billion and is projected to grow to USD 44 billion by 2033, while the global space economy, he said, stands at about USD 630 billion currently and could reach USD 1.8 trillion by 2035.

He said the space-sector reforms have sharply increased private participation.

Narayanan said more than 450 industries and 330 startups are now active in India's space ecosystem -- a massive rise from just three startups a few years ago.

"We now have a vibrant base ecosystem, and it will grow further," he said.

India's private space industry has accelerated post regulatory reforms in 2020, enabling private rocket development, satellite manufacture and commercial launch services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kolkata teacher protest, teacher protest, teachers

WBSSC releases interview list for 20,500 teacher recruitment candidates

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Winter smog grips Delhi, AQI stays 'severe' despite emergency measures

cotton, cotton plant, farmers

Cotton farming declines in Maharashtra amid rising costs, low mechanisation

Metro, Delhi metro

DMRC reopens 2 entry gates at Lal Quila Metro station, 4 days after blast

Punjab Police

Punjab govt suspends SSP for 'failing' to take action against gangsters

Topics : ISRO Isro projects India space mission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon