NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting begins under chairmanship of PM Modi

A vision document is being prepared to help India become a developed economy of $30 trillion by 2047, the 100th year of its independence

The meeting also focusses on recommendations of the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries held in December last year. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

NITI Aayog's 9th Governing Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi began here on Saturday.
The meeting focuses on making India a developed nation by 2047. It aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and state governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.
The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. Prime Minister Modi is the chairman of NITI Aayog.
The meeting also focusses on recommendations of the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries held in December last year.
During the conference, recommendations were made on five key themes--drinking water: access, quantity, and quality; electricity: quality, efficiency, and reliability; health: accessibility, affordability, and quality of care;schooling: access and quality and land and property: accessibility, digitization, registration, and mutation.
A vision document is being prepared to help India become a developed economy of $30 trillion by 2047, the 100th year of its independence.

In 2023, NITI Aayog was entrusted with the task of consolidating the 10 sectoral thematic visions into a combined vision for Viksit Bharat @2047.
The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance, among other.

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

