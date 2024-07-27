Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Isro, Nasa partner to send Indian 'Gaganyaatri' to ISS after August

India is preparing to send an astronaut to the International Space Station as part of a collaborative mission with Nasa and Axiom Space, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha

gaganyaan, isro

Representational image. Photo: Isro

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India is all set for a significant milestone as it prepares to send an astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS). Space Minister Jitendra Singh recently announced in Lok Sabha that an Indian astronaut, referred to as a "gaganyaatri", will soon travel to the ISS as part of an upcoming mission. This mission is a collaborative effort between the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), Nasa, and the private company, Axiom Space.

In a written response to a query from Trinamool Congress MLA Saugata Roy, Singh detailed that the joint mission with Nasa will involve one astronaut from Isro, who will travel to the ISS, reported the Times of India.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This partnership has been formalised through a space flight agreement with Axiom Space. Nasa has also confirmed this collaboration, noting that the mission, designated as Axiom-4, is slated to launch no earlier than August 2024 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The selected astronaut for the ISS mission will be one of four Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots currently in training for Isro's Gaganyaan mission. These astronauts were chosen by Isro's Astronaut Selection Board and have previously undergone basic spaceflight training in Russia during the Covid-19 pandemic. They are now continuing their training at Isro's Astronauts Training Facility in Bengaluru.

Singh mentioned that two of the three training semesters for the gaganyaatri programme have been completed, and simulators for independent training and static mockups have been developed.

Regarding the launch vehicle, Singh provided an update that the solid and liquid propulsion stages of the human-rated launch vehicle are ready for flight integration, with the C32 cryogenic stage nearing completion. The crew module and service module structures are finished, and flight integration activities are underway.

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: Three army personnel injured in exchange of fire in J-K's Kupwara

Shortage of 18 judges in ten courts across Goa: Minister tells Assembly

Maha Rains: Over 5,000 persons shifted in Kolhapur; rivers rise in Sangli

August rush: Airfares jump by 46% as long holiday week drives demand

WhatsApp not planning to shut services in India: I&B Minister Vaishnaw


What is Isro’s Gaganyaan Mission?


The Gaganyaan project is a significant mission for Isro, aiming to demonstrate human spaceflight capabilities by sending a crew of three into orbit for a three-day mission. Scheduled for launch in 2025, the mission will see the crew safely return to Earth, landing in Indian waters.

The Gaganyaan spacecraft consists of a service module and a crew module, known together as the Orbital Module. The mission will use the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle GSLV Mk III, which can carry the required payload. The crew module, measuring 3.7 metres in diameter and 7 metres in height, will house three astronauts, including one woman. They will wear orange space suits designed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

During their mission, the astronauts will orbit Earth every 90 minutes, witnessing sunrises and sunsets and observing India from space. They will also conduct experiments in microgravity.

Also Read

NITI Aayog meeting: Vision 2047 to Opposition boycott. All you need to know

BCCI accuses Byju's CEO of misleading Karnataka HC in insolvency hearing

Return date of Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore still uncertain, says Nasa

Olympic bans: A list of countries that were excluded from past Games

US indicts North Korean hacker for major cyberattacks, offers $10mn reward

Topics : ISRO BS Web Reports Gaganyaan mission Isro manned mission Isro projects NASA India space mission International Space Station

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon