PM Modi greets everyone on Janmashtami; calls its festival of faith

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings to all Indians in the country and abroad on the eve of Shri Krishna Janmashtami

Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all countrymen, PM wrote on X |(Photo: PTI)

Aug 16 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to all countrymen on on the occasion Janmashtami and called it a scared festival of faith.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all countrymen. May this sacred festival of faith, joy, and enthusiasm infuse new energy and zeal into your lives. Jai Shri Krishna!"

Janmashtami is celebrated as the day when Lord Krishna was born.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings to all Indians in the country and abroad on the eve of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

According to a release from the President's Secretariat, the President of India, in her message on the eve of Janmashtami, has said, "On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, a festival filled with joy and enthusiasm, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the Indians living in India and abroad."

 

President Murmu added, "The life and teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna inspire us towards self-development and self-realisation. Bhagwan Shri Krishna enlightened humanity about the attainment of the ultimate truth by following the path of Dharma. This festival inspires us to adopt eternal values embodied by Yogeshwar Shri Krishna. On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to follow the teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna and make our society and nation stronger".

Meanwhile, in Gujarat's Dwarka, special security and logistical arrangements have been put in place for Janmashtami, with dedicated facilities for senior citizens, differently abled devotees, and mothers, along with provisions for clean drinking water and enhanced sanitation.

Preparations for Dahi Handi festivities and Janmashtami are underway across the country, including Maharashtra, where grand Dahi Handi events witness devotees forming human pyramids to break earthen pots filled with curd, butter, and other milk products -- symbolising Lord Krishna's playfulness and his love for butter and curd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

