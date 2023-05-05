close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

No alternative to Sharad Pawar: Sanjay Raut welcomes NCP panel decision

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday welcomed the Nationalist Congress Party decision rejecting its President Sharad Pawar's resignation.

IANS Mumbai
Pawar

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday welcomed the Nationalist Congress Party decision rejecting its President Sharad Pawar's resignation.

"It was on anticipated lines... There's no alternative to Pawar Saheb... The NCP committee's decision is correct," said Raut, soon after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally's turmoil-ridden party's move.

He said that Pawar is the most respected and nationally accepted leader and all the Opposition parties in the country want him to continue in his post.

"All parties are clear on this, he is a uniting force... Pawar Saheb must continue as NCP President, at least till the (2024) elections," urged Raut.

He reiterated that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was making attempts to destroy all Opposition parties and force them to merge with it, using pressure tactics of different kinds.

"First the BJP broke up the Shiv Sena, then the NCP was being targeted similarly with the fear of the central investigating agencies... This cannot work in a democracy," he pointed out.

Also Read

In politics, nothing happens by accident: Raut ahead of crucial NCP meet

Pawar steps down as NCP chief, forms panel to decide on future action

NCP committee rejects Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as party chief

Congress accuses BJP of fuelling speculation on Pawar's next political move

Centre should change its attitude towards cooperative banks: Sharad Pawar

Once infamous for riots, Uttar Pradesh is now a sports hub: Anurag Thakur

Sikkim CM urges his Manipur counterpart to take care of Sikkimeses people

BJP draws parallel with 'palaces' of Saddam in Kejriwal residence row

YSRP leader lodges complaint against state's IT cell: TSPSC paper leak case

PM to address public rally in Rajasthan's Sirohi on May 10: CP Joshi

He revealed that Pawar had even written on this to Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently.

Raut's reactions came soon after the NCP panel meeting, which unanimously rejected Pawar's shock decision of May 2 to step down as the party president, and also requested him to continue in his post.

The NCP top leadership went to meet Pawar and submitted the resolutions passed by the committee, asking him to honour the same and convey his response on priority.

NCP Vice-President Praful Patel said that Pawar has sought some time to think over it and his final call is expected soon.

State chief Jayant Patil said that there's no truth in the rumours being floated that the NCP will split and asserted that the party is fully united behind Sharad Pawar.

--IANS

qn/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sharad Pawar NCP

First Published: May 05 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sebi prescribes additional disclosures for issuing transition bonds

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

BJP tweaks PM Modi's 2-day roadshow in Bengaluru due to NEET: K'taka polls

Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

BJP draws parallel with 'palaces' of Saddam in Kejriwal residence row

Kejriwal
2 min read

Google to introduce Bard AI as homescreen widget on Pixel devices

Google passkeys
2 min read

Pawar has sought more time to consider NCP committee's resolution: Patel

Sharad Pawar
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

coal
3 min read

Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

JeM attack on BSF camp: 3 terrorists, jawan killed near Srinagar airport
1 min read

Uttar Pradesh govt plans 'Ramaland' in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland

Uttar Pradesh govt plans ‘Ramaland’ in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland
4 min read

LIVE: 2 soldiers killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri: Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists in Kandi area of Rajouri district, Friday, May 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)
1 min read

Delhi sees coldest day in May in 41 yrs; min temp dips to 15.8 deg Celsius

weather
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon