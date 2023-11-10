Sensex (0.11%)
No change of guard ceremony on November 11, 18: Rashtrapati Bhavan

The President's Bodyguard (PBG), raised in 1773, is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army. It is a regiment that carries out ceremonial duties for the President of India

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
The change of guard ceremony will not take place on November 11 and 18 due to preparations for the 250 years celebrations of the President's Bodyguard, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday.
The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.
"The change of guard ceremony will not take place on November 11 and 18, 2023 at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to preparations for the 250 years celebrations of the President's Bodyguard," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.
The President's Bodyguard (PBG), raised in 1773, is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army. It is a regiment that carries out ceremonial duties for the President of India.
PBG personnel are excellent horsemen, capable tank men and paratroopers.

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

