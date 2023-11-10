Sensex (0.11%)
LS ethics panel report on Moitra submitted to Speaker Om Birla's office

According to sources, Birla is in Kota and is likely to return to the national capital after Diwali (Nov 12), following which he is expected to take action on the report

Mahua moitra

The committee recommended Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha for "unethical conduct" and "contempt of the House '

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee Chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar has submitted the report of the panel on the 'cash-for-query' allegation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra to the office of Speaker Om Birla, sources said on Friday.
The Committee, at a meeting on Thursday, had adopted by majority the report that recommended Moitra's expulsion from the House for accepting "illegal gratifications" from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament at his behest.
The committee recommended Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha for "unethical conduct" and "contempt of the House '.
Six of the 10 members present at the Committee meeting on Thursday voted in support of the 479-page report while four opposition members recorded their disapproval.
According to sources, Birla is in Kota and is likely to return to the national capital after Diwali (Nov 12), following which he is expected to take action on the report.

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

