close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

No Eid prayers at historic Eidgah due to inclement weather: Waqf cheif

The Waqf Board chairmen said the congregational prayers would be offered at the Hazratbal shrine, which houses a relic of Prophet Mohammad

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr namaz, during the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, in Mathura. Photo: PTI

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The congregational Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will not be offered at the historic Eidgah here due to inclement weather, chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi said on Thursday.

The Waqf Board had earlier said that Eid prayers would be offered at the Eidgah for the first time in three years.

However, when reporters here asked her about it, Andrabi replied, "It is difficult because of the weather."

The Waqf Board chairmen said the congregational prayers would be offered at the Hazratbal shrine, which houses a relic of Prophet Mohammad.

Andrabi visited the shrine overlooking the famous Dal Lake, and reviewed the preparations for the prayers. Eid will be celebrated on Friday or Saturday subject to the appearance of the crescent.

"We have come to the dargah. The weather has been erratic for the last few days, but we have faith in God, and we hope the weather will improve. I have taken a review of the preparations for the Eid prayers. The Waqf Board has done preparations and tents have been placed here and elsewhere so that Eid prayers are offered smoothly at all mosques and shrines and in a joyful atmosphere," she said.

The Waqf chairperson said if the weather permits, prayers will be offered outside the Hazratbal shrine, "but, if there are rains, then it will be offered inside the shrine".

Also Read

When is Chand Raat, Eid-ul-Fitr in Middle East, India? Details here

SAD chief seeks Rs 50,000 per acre for crop loss due to inclement weather

Delhi Waqf Board moves HC against Centre's decision: Amanatullah Khan

HC asks Waqf Board to file plea against Centre's decision on properties

Police denies permission for Ram Yatra, Ramadan prayers in Jahangirpuri

Defamation case: No relief for Rahul Gandhi as Surat court rejects appeal

Real estate sector likely to grow nearly 18% by 2030: PHDCCI report

Electricity demand hits record as heat boosts cooling device usage

Centre to provide Rs 1 crore aid to states for opening 100 food streets

PM Modi calls up Danish counterpart Frederiksen, discusses bilateral issues

Andrabi said the meteorological department has forecast improvement in the weather from Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon