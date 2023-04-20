close

PM Modi calls up Danish counterpart Frederiksen, discusses bilateral issues

Prime Minister Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, during which both the leaders reviewed the progress of India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership

IANS New Delhi
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, during which both the leaders reviewed the progress of India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

They expressed satisfaction at the high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, official sources said.

Modi congratulated Frederiksen on her appointment as the Prime Minister of Denmark for a second term.

He briefed her on India's ongoing presidency of the G20 and its key priorities, official sources added. Frederiksen appreciated India's G20 initiatives and conveyed Denmark's full support to it.

The leaders also agreed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India-Denmark relations next year in 2024.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi bilateral ties

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

