close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre to provide Rs 1 crore aid to states for opening 100 food streets

The Centre stated that the project's goal is to encourage safe and healthy food practices and that it will serve as a model for other food streets

BS Web Team New Delhi
Street food, Street vendor

Street food, Street vendor

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Health Ministry, in partnership with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has asked states and union territories to develop 100 food streets in 100 districts across the country.
The Centre has taken this endeavour to maintain clean and safe food practices.

In a joint letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and his counterpart Manoj Joshi from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs noted that "easy access to safe and hygienic food is vital for the good health of citizens."
"Safe food practices not only promote 'eat right campaign' and food safety, but will improve hygiene, credibility of local food businesses, boost local employment, tourism and in turn, the economy. It also leads to a cleaner and greener environment," they said.

Projecting it as a pilot project to serve as a model for other food streets, the ministry stated that the project's goal is to encourage safe and healthy food practices among food enterprises and community members, hence reducing foodborne illnesses and improving overall health outcomes.
"In Indian society, street food has long played an important role and is abundantly available. They symbolise the region's storied culinary legacy. In addition to supplying millions of people with a low-cost daily diet, street food benefits the tourism industry by directly employing a large number of people", the government release said.

Also Read

What made GSLV Mark III's last mission special?

CCI slaps Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty on Google for unfair trade practices

Niti Aayog and health ministry planning Ayushman 2.0, middle class in focus

TMS Ep413: Non-exec chairman, retail zones, IT stocks, safe harbour rules

UHI to expand interoperability of health services, NHA invites comments

PM Modi calls up Danish counterpart Frederiksen, discusses bilateral issues

Intensity, frequency of heat waves to rise due to climate change: Experts

EAM S Jaishankar to meet UN chief Guterres at HQ during his visit

MCD begins work to revive three water bodies in east Delhi with landscaping

Alliance of major opposition parties not possible at national level: CPI-M


According to the Union Health Ministry, food safety and hygiene at street food shops and hubs remain a concern. While increased urbanisation has resulted in easier access to food, it has also exacerbated the issue of food contamination and associated health risks due to unsanitary and dangerous food practices.
Financial assistance for the initiative will be provided to states and UTs in the form of Rs 1 crore per food street or district to fill critical gaps, said the statement.

In 100 districts across the country, 100 such food streets will also be established. This assistance will be provided in the ratio of 60:40 or 90:10 under the National Health Mission (NHM), with the condition that standard branding of these food streets be done in accordance with Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines, it added.
The initiative will be implemented through the National Health Mission (NHM) in convergence with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, with technical support from the FSSAI.
Topics : street food in India India BS Web Reports Health Ministry

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon