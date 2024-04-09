Sensex (    %)
                             
MoRTH builds over 12,000 km of highways in FY24, 2nd highest so far

National highways of 10,331 kilometres were constructed in 2022-23 against 10,457 kilometres in 2021-22. Highways of 10,237 kilometres were built in 2019-20

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry constructed 12,349 km of national highways in 2023-24, the second highest in its history, a senior government official said on Tuesday.
Previously, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had constructed a record 13,327 kilometres of national highways in 2020-21.
National highways of 10,331 kilometres were constructed in 2022-23 against 10,457 kilometres in 2021-22. Highways of 10,237 kilometres were built in 2019-20.
The official further said that the ministry awarded 8,581 national highway projects in 2023-24.
The government has launched a pilot project to provide cashless treatment to road accident victims. Accident victims will be entitled to cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, the official said.

Highways Road construction

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

