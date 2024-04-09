MoRTH builds over 12,000 km of highways in FY24, 2nd highest so far

The official further said that the ministry awarded 8,581 national highway projects in 2023-24.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry constructed 12,349 km of national highways in 2023-24, the second highest in its history, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Previously, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had constructed a record 13,327 kilometres of national highways in 2020-21.

National highways of 10,331 kilometres were constructed in 2022-23 against 10,457 kilometres in 2021-22. Highways of 10,237 kilometres were built in 2019-20.

The government has launched a pilot project to provide cashless treatment to road accident victims. Accident victims will be entitled to cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, the official said.