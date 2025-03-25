Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Wheat procurement starts on a brisk note in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

Wheat procurement starts on a brisk note in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

The government has estimated 2025-26 wheat production to be a record over 115 million tonnes, higher than this year's 113.29 million tonnes

wheat,agriculture

Data shows that so far around 1,45,512 tonnes of wheat has been procured in Madhya Pradesh till March 23, which is significantly higher than the 14,233 tonnes procured during the same period last year. (Reuters)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Procurement of wheat for the 2025-26 marketing year has started on a brisk note, which augurs well for the entire season if the momentum is maintained in the coming months.
 
So far, wheat procurement has started in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan while it will begin in Punjab and Haryana from April onwards.
 
Data shows that so far around 1,45,512 tonnes of wheat has been procured in Madhya Pradesh till March 23, which is significantly higher than the 14,233 tonnes procured during the same period last year.
 
Madhya Pradesh has announced a bonus of ₹125 per quintal, over and above the Centre-fixed MSP for 2025-26 of ₹2,425 per quintal while Rajasthan has also announced a bonus of ₹150 per quintal over the MSP of wheat.
 

Also Read

Premiumwheat,agriculture

Rising wheat prices also have a subsidy aspect, thanks to open market sales

India Nepal, PM Narendra Modi, KP Sharma Oli

India holds meeting with Nepal govt; wheat supply of 200,000 MT confirmed

wheat

Govt sets wheat procurement target at 30 MT for 2025-26 rabi season

Wheat, farmers, MSP, Crop

Flour mills struggle as wheat prices surge to record high: Report

wheat msp agriculture

Govt further tightens stock limit on wheat to check hoarding, price hike

 
Madhya Pradesh has fixed a target of procuring around 8 million tonnes of wheat in 2025-26 season, while overall the national target is 31.27 million tonnes.
 
In the 2024-25 season (April-March), India procured around 26.6 million tonnes of wheat. Traders said in the coming season, procurement could be better than last year’s level as the crop condition is excellent in several parts of the country.
 
The government has estimated 2025-26 wheat production to be a record over 115 million tonnes, higher than this year’s 113.29 million tonnes. A recent study shows that only 15 per cent paddy and 9.6 per cent wheat farmers benefit from the MSP system.  
Wheat procurement in tonnes for 2025-26 fiscal (Till March 23, 2025)
From middle of March
             
State Fy-26 Fy-25 % Change      
Punjab 0 0        
Haryana 0 0        
UP 11 0        
Madhya Pradesh 145512 14233 922.36      
Rajasthan 2797 635 340.47      
Total 148329 14868 897.64      
             
NOTE: Procurement will begin in Punjab and Haryana from April 1
                          Source: FCI              

More From This Section

PremiumUrea

Agri sector waits to see if new NBS will absorb special incentive on DAP?

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Govt recovers Rs 416 cr from ineligible farmers under PM-KISAN: Centre

wheat msp agriculture

Rajasthan govt plans to begin Rabi crop purchase at MSP next month

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges quick transfer of farm tech from labs to fields

Kharif crops, agriculture, farming, farmers, soyabean, sowing

Women constitute 64.4% of India's agricultural workforce: Report

Topics : wheat procurement Wheat production Madhya Pradesh rajasthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon