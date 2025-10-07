Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / No manipulation or dirty biz in Air India plane crash probe: Aviation min

No manipulation or dirty biz in Air India plane crash probe: Aviation min

Naidu said everyone has to wait for the final AAIB probe report to know what exactly happened

Air India, plane crash

His assertion comes against the backdrop of concerns expressed in certain quarters about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) probe into the fatal crash.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said there is "no manipulation or dirty business" happening in the investigation into the Air India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12.

His assertion comes against the backdrop of concerns expressed in certain quarters about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) probe into the fatal crash.

Naidu said everyone has to wait for the final AAIB probe report to know what exactly happened.

"There is no manipulation, or there is no dirty business, happening in the investigation. It is a very clean and very thorough process that we are doing according to the rules...," the minister said.

 

He was speaking on the sidelines of a book launch function in the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi begins 25th year as head of govt, says improving lives his priority

waste-to-energy plants

Centre proposes exemption for CEPTs, solid waste plants from prior approval

Coal India

Govt pitches for sector-specific CSR framework for coal companies

drugs

Kerala stops sale of Sresan drugs after Tamil Nadu cancels company licence

cough syrup

Cough syrup deaths: toll in MP's Chhindwara rises to 16 as 2 more kids die

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Aviation ministry Air India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon