Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

No of micro irrigation schemes up 1.42 million between 2013-14 and 2017-18

Out of 23.14 million MI schemes examined, 21.93 million (94.8 per cent) constitute groundwater schemes, while 1.21 million (5.2 per cent) are classified as Surface Water Schemes

The ministry has said the Chhattisgarh tender received bids 40 per cent higher than received in the tender floated by EESL

The census data revealed that Uttar Pradesh claims the largest share of MI schemes (File)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

There has been an increase of about 1.42 million micro irrigation schemes between 2013-14 and 2017-18, according to latest official census data released on Saturday.
The sixth census of minor irrigation (MI) schemes showed that the number of both groundwater and surface water schemes have increased at the national level.
Out of 23.14 million MI schemes examined, 21.93 million (94.8 per cent) constitute groundwater schemes, while 1.21 million (5.2 per cent) are classified as Surface Water Schemes.
This underscores the substantial reliance on groundwater resources for irrigation needs.
There has been a delay in release of the 6th census due to COVID-19 and work on the 7th census has already been started, a senior official said.
The census data revealed that Uttar Pradesh claims the largest share of MI schemes, closely trailed by Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Also Read

Irrigation coverage: Farms in majority of states are still rain-dependent

Haryana to set up major micro-irrigation project worth Rs 20 cr in Morni

DFS urges states, UTs to deepen micro-insurance schemes in 3-mth campaign

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

Hyundai to launch its micro SUV Exter today at 12 pm, full details inside

'Shobha yatra' in Mewat on Aug 28, no need of admin permission: VHP

Maha CM to hold meet to find relief for onion farmers' woes: Mahajan

Multiple backups, tech to ensure continuous power supply for G20 Summit

Baghel writes to PM, seeks probe into toilet construction during BJP rule

Brij Bhushan touched breasts of woman wrestler on false pretext: Counsel

Defined as structures within either groundwater or surface water categories with a Culturable Command Area (CCA) up to 2,000 hectares, these minor irrigation schemes have surged by about 1.42 million, according to the latest census.
The sixth census records a total of 23.1 million schemes compared to 21.7 million in the fifth census, signifying a 6.9 per cent increase in groundwater schemes and 1.2 per cent in surface water schemes at the national level.
The census differentiates between groundwater and surface water categories, including dug wells, shallow, medium, and deep tube wells. Dug wells, encompassing open wells of varying dimensions, are pivotal in extracting water for irrigation.
States such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana dominate in groundwater schemes, whereas Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, and Jharkhand exhibit the highest share in surface water schemes.
Among the states and union territories surveyed, 10 states boast more than 10 lakh MI schemes, with 7 states harbouring MI schemes ranging between 1 lakh and 10 lakh. The remaining 15 states/UTs, however, host fewer than 1 lakh schemes.
Majority of these schemes (76 per cent ) utilize electricity as a source of energy followed by diesel (22.2 per cent).
There has been an improvement in water use efficiency and decline in wastage of water through use of improved water distribution devices over the years.
Out of 22.44 million 'in use' MI schemes in 6th MI census, about 3.2 million schemes were having constraints in utilisation due to reasons like mechanical breakdown, non-availability of adequate power supply, less discharge of water, etc.
Notably, the census also emphasized the shifting dynamics of irrigation dependency, with an increase in Irrigation Potential Utilized (IPU) from groundwater schemes and a decline from surface water schemes.
Financially, the majority of MI schemes (96.6 per cent) remain privately owned, primarily by individual farmers or groups. This pattern highlights the schemes' accessibility for irrigation, especially among small and marginal farmers.
The census further highlighted shifts in water use efficiency and distribution mechanisms, demonstrating the evolution of irrigation practices over time.
So far, five censuses have been conducted with reference year 1986-87, 1993-94, 2000-01, 2006-07 and 2013-14. The 6th minor irrigation census with reference year 2017-18 was completed in 32 states/ UTs.
Topics : Irrigation projects Canal irrigation Water scarcity

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon