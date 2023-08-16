Confirmation

Non-adherence to building codes in hills can have lethal consequences: Omar

Two persons were killed on Tuesday when eight houses, including six makeshift ones, collapsed and a slaughterhouse was buried under the debris following a landslide in Krishnanagar locality in Shimla

Hotels, tourism, hospitality, Hill stations

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said people in the hill states should be mindful of the building codes while undertaking constructions as non-adherence to these guidelines can have lethal consequences.
"Years of Govt apathy and wilful ignorance while multi-storey concrete structures were built on unstable hillsides has lethal consequences. Who thought these buildings were a good idea? All hill states need to be mindful of the growing impact of climate change & enforce building codes accordingly," Abdullah, the NC vice president, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He was reacting to a video of a house collapse on a hillside in Himachal Pradesh.
Two persons were killed on Tuesday when eight houses, including six makeshift ones, collapsed and a slaughterhouse was buried under the debris following a landslide in Krishnanagar locality in Shimla.

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 3:52 PM IST

