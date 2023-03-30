close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Non-cognisable offence registered against D K Shivakumar for throwing money

A non-cognisable offence has been registered by the police against the Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar following a complaint, which alleged that he distributed cash during a poll campaign

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Bengaluru: Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives to attend a breakfast meeting of Congress party ministers and MLA's at the deputy CM Parameshwara's residence in Bengaluru, Monday, July 8, 2019. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 11:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A non-cognisable offence has been registered by the police against the Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar following a complaint, which alleged that he distributed cash during a poll campaign.

The complainant alleged that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President had "thrown money" at Bevinahalli village in Mandya Taluk on Tuesday, a day before the Election Commission announced the Karnataka Assembly election schedule.

"We haven't registered an FIR yet. A non-cognisable offence has been taken up and the matter will be presented before the court seeking its direction," Mandya Superintendent of Police Yathish N told PTI.

Meanwhile, Congress workers in Mandya said Shivakumar was only paying money to the artists, who had performed a cultural event during the party campaign.

They refuted the allegation that he distributed money to lure voters ahead of the May 10 polls.

Also Read

Non-cognisable offence recorded against Rahul for remarks against Savarkar

Congress high command will decide on who will be the CM: D K Shivakumar

Mallikarjun Kharge's election will galvanise Congress, says DK Shivakumar

Congress will touch 150 seats in Karnataka polls, claims DK Shivakumar

Police detain DK Shivakumar, others over Rahul Gandhi conviction row

Govt exempts import duty on drugs for personal use to treat rare disease

For some politics is based on hate, says Kapil Sibal over SC observations

HP Inc to further boost its local manufacturing footprint in India: CEO

Kerala Lokayukta to take up case against CM over mishandling of CMDRF

Look forward to..., Lalit Modi says will take Rahul Gandhi to court in UK

Topics : D K Shivakumar | Congress | Karnataka

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 10:12 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon