Non-cognisable offence registered against D K Shivakumar for throwing money

A non-cognisable offence has been registered by the police against the Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar following a complaint, which alleged that he distributed cash during a poll campaign.

The complainant alleged that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President had "thrown money" at Bevinahalli village in Mandya Taluk on Tuesday, a day before the Election Commission announced the Karnataka Assembly election schedule.

"We haven't registered an FIR yet. A non-cognisable offence has been taken up and the matter will be presented before the court seeking its direction," Mandya Superintendent of Police Yathish N told PTI.

Meanwhile, Congress workers in Mandya said Shivakumar was only paying money to the artists, who had performed a cultural event during the party campaign.

They refuted the allegation that he distributed money to lure voters ahead of the May 10 polls.