Non-Hindus out, ghee quality in focus as TTD reforms Tirumala operations

Non-Hindus out, ghee quality in focus as TTD reforms Tirumala operations

TTD reforms focus on reducing darshan times, banning political statements, improving ghee quality, and reassigning non-Hindu employees

Tirumala

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

In its maiden meeting under newly appointed chairman BR Naidu, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board has introduced significant reforms aimed at streamlining operations and preserving the sanctity of the iconic Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. The TTD manages one of the world’s richest and most visited religious shrines, The Indian Express reported.
 
Key decisions include establishing an expert panel to reduce darshan waiting times to two-three hours, enforcing a ban on political statements at the temple, procuring superior-quality ghee for laddoo preparation, and reassigning non-Hindu employees to other roles.
 

Action plan to reduce darshan time 

TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao emphasised the urgency of tackling the long waiting times for devotees, which can extend up to 20 hours. To address this, the board plans to use artificial intelligence and other technologies, with an expert panel tasked with streamlining the darshan process.
 
 

Policy on non-Hindu employees 

The board resolved to request the Andhra Pradesh government to make "appropriate decisions" regarding non-Hindu employees working in Tirumala. Suggested measures include transferring these employees to other government departments or offering voluntary retirement schemes to ensure the temple staff align with TTD’s spiritual values.
 

Ban on political statements 

To uphold the temple’s spiritual sanctity, the TTD has banned all political speeches and statements within Tirumala, regardless of party affiliation. “Legal action will be taken if necessary against individuals making such statements or propagating them,” Rao said.
 

Addressing laddoo controversy 

The board has decided to float fresh tenders for procuring superior-quality ghee for preparing prasad, including the temple’s renowned laddoos. This follows allegations earlier this year about contamination, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu publicly sharing lab reports on the issue.
 

Irregularities in tourism quotas 

The TTD board has also abolished the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Corporation’s darshan quota for various states, citing complaints about irregularities in issuing special entry tickets under this category.

Financial reforms 

To enhance financial security and transparency, the board has decided to transfer all deposits from private banks to nationalised banks.
 

Incentives for employees 

In recognition of exceptional services during the annual Brahmotsavam festival held from October 4 to 13, the board approved a 10 per cent hike in cash rewards for participating employees.
 

