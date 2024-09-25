Business Standard
Tirupati laddoo row: Odisha officials to test ghee at Jagannath Temple

The row over the Tirupati temple erupted last week after Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu alleged that adulterated ghee was being used at the temple during the regime of his predecessor Jaganmohan Reddy

Ahmedabad: Devotees offer prayers during 'Netrotsav' ceremony ahead of the annual 'Rath Yatra', at Shree Jagannathji Mandir, in Ahmedabad, Friday, July 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Amid a major political controversy over the alleged use of ghee containing animal fat in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, officials in Odisha's Puri will carry out a test of the ghee used at the Jagannath temple.

Puri collector Siddharth Shankar Swain stated that the administration wants to test the quality to allay any doubts.
"We will also discuss with Omfed, the state’s apex milk federation, to set a standard for ghee used at the shrine," Swain told reporters in Puri. At the world-famous 12th-century Jagannath temple, ghee is used to prepare 'Kotha Bhoga' (prasad for the deities) and 'Baradi Bhoga' (prasad on order).
 

Tirupati laddoo controversy explained

The controversy first erupted after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, last Wednesday, alleged that adulterated ghee was being used at the Tirumala temple during the regime of his predecessor Jaganmohan Reddy. Reddy and his YSRCP party have refuted the allegations.

YSRCP has approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court, demanding a high-level investigation into the claims made by Naidu. The Andhra Pradesh CM based his allegations on a purported lab report, widely shared by Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party. Naidu alleged that upon being tested, it was found that the ghee sample contained pig fat and fish oil. This claim was later reiterated by the temple trust, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Health ministry seeks report from Naidu

As the matter escalated, the Union Health Ministry intervened, asking Naidu to submit a detailed report. Health Minister JP Nadda said he had spoken to Naidu and the issue would be examined after the report is submitted.

Responding to the allegations, former Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy said that only Naidu could "use God for political gains."

Earlier, it was reported that the food safety regulator had issued a notice to a Tamil Nadu-based company for allegedly supplying substandard ghee to the Tirupati temple.

On Monday, a sanitisation drive was carried out at the temple premises.

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

