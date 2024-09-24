Tirupati ladoo row: tobacco found in prasadam, sales unaffected. Updates

A new controversy has emerged at the Tirupati temple, as a devotee reported finding traces of gutka and tobacco in the ladoo prasadam. The devotee, Donthu Padmavati, from Khammam district, claimed to have discovered tobacco wrapped in paper during her visit on September 19, according to a report by India Today. “Prasadam is meant to be sacred. Finding such contamination is deeply upsetting,” Padmavati was quoted as saying.

Allegations of animal fat usage in Tirupati ladoos

The ongoing issue over the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of Tirupati laddus has sparked a political uproar in Andhra Pradesh. However, this controversy does not seem to have affected the sales of the ladoo prasadam at the Sri Venkateshwara Temple, which continues to see over 60,000 pilgrims daily. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the temple administration, over 1.4 million ladoos were sold over a four-day period. The numbers are consistent with the temple’s daily average of approximately 350,000 ladoos.

The sacred ladoos are made from Bengal gram, cow ghee, sugar, cashews, raisins, and almonds, with about 15,000 kg of cow ghee used daily in their preparation. Pilgrims often purchase these in large quantities to distribute among friends and family.

Purification ritual at Tirupati temple

Amid the controversies, a four-hour purification ritual was performed at the temple on Monday. The ritual aimed to propitiate Lord Venkateswara and cleanse the ladoos of any alleged contamination, including animal fats. The Shanti Homam, performed according to the Vaikhanasa Agama, took place from 6 am to 10 am in the temple’s Yagashala. Holy water was sprinkled in the kitchen where the ladoos are prepared, and on the ingredients.

Following the ritual, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer, J Shyamala Rao, assured devotees that the sanctity of the prasadams had been restored, and there was no need for concern regarding the ladoo prasadam.

FSSAI issues notice to ghee supplier

The FSSAI on Monday issued a show cause notice to a Tamil Nadu-based firm for supplying substandard ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

In the notice, the food regulator asked AR Dairy Food Private Ltd why its licence should not be suspended for breaching the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011.

Protests and reactions from Hindu leaders

While the purification rituals were being carried out, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan conducted his own purification ceremony at the Kanaka Durga Temple as part of his 11-day Prayaschitta Diksha. This event was held in response to the alleged adulteration of the Tirumala ladoo.

Simultaneously, members of the Andhra Pradesh Hindu Sadhu Parishad staged a protest outside the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams administrative building, demanding accountability from those responsible for the controversy. Swami Srinivasananda Saraswati, President of the Sadhu Parishad, accused YSRCP leader and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of neglecting the temple’s sanctity during his tenure, citing his Christian background as a reason for alleged misconduct, ANI said.

Srinivasananda further stated that in five years, Jagan Mohan Reddy has ruined the sanctity of the Tirumala temple, urging the government to take action against those involved.