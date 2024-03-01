Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Notice to govt on conditions imposed on married women for using maiden name

The plea alleges gender bias and an "impermissible discrimination" against women as the Centre's conditions and requisites are applied only on them, if they wish to revert to their maiden names

Delhi High Court (Photo - PTI)

The petitioner alleged that the notification results in a violation of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution. (Photo - PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, issued a notice to the Centre on a plea challenging its notification related to the conditions imposed on married women to obtain their maiden surname.

The plea alleges gender bias and an "impermissible discrimination" against women as the conditions and requisites are applied only on them, Livelaw reported.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Centre's notification, issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, imposes conditions on women to submit a copy of the decree of divorce or a no objection certificate (NOC) from their husbands if they wish to revert to their maiden surnames after marriage.

The notification also says that if the matter is pending in a court of law, the name change of the applicant will not be processed until the verdict is out.

The plea was filed by a complainant, Divya Modi, who took her husband's surname 'Tongya' after marriage but wishes to revert it now. The couple is entangled in a divorce battle.

"This notification poses an obstacle to the Petitioner's right to change her surname to her maiden surname amid ongoing divorce proceedings. Consequently, this action is violative of Article 14, 19(1)(a), and 21 of the Constitution, and is contradictory to the principles of natural justice," the plea states.

The petitioner also alleged that the notification results in a violation of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees equality under the law to all the citizens of India. Additionally, she evoked a violation of privacy rights and the freedom of expression, which is guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution.

"...The requirement for divorce-related documentation or an NOC from the husband creates arbitrary obstacles, unnecessarily affecting divorced women," the plea states.

Also Read

Same-sex marriage in India: Supreme Court to pronounce judgment today

Same-sex marriage: Here's what CJI Chandrachud said in his judgement

In 3:2 verdict, SC bench backs off from recognising same sex marriage

Hindu marriage not valid without 'saat pheras': Allahabad High Court

Over 2,000 people to be arrested in Assam over child marriages: CM Himanta

Delhi Airport set to reach 100 million capacity with new terminal

Always inspiring to meet with Modi, says Bill Gates. Here's what PM replied

Meta CEO at Ambanis' event, temples being built in Jamnagar: 5 points

PM to visit Jharkhand, West Bengal today; to unveil several projects

PM Modi to begin tour to Jharkhand, Bengal, Bihar today. Full schedule

Topics : Delhi High Court BS Web Reports women empowerment Law and order Marriage registration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon