Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 07:28 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NPCIL invites proposals to set up small nuclear reactors for captive use

NPCIL invites proposals to set up small nuclear reactors for captive use

The government plans to deploy 40-50 of these nuclear reactors over the next decade in partnership with the private sector

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor

The nuclear power operator said BSRs can provide a sustainable solution for decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's nuclear power operator NPCIL on Tuesday invited proposals from the industry to set up 220 MW Bharat Small Reactors for captive use, replacing the existing coal-fired thermal power plants used by the steel, aluminium, copper and cement industries.

Bharat Small Reactors are 220 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) with an impeccable safety and excellent performance record, which are compact and tailored for captive use, according to a statement from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

"NPCIL has today invited Request for Proposals (RFP) from visionary Indian industries for setting up 220 MW Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs) for captive use," said the statement.

 

The nuclear power operator said BSRs can provide a sustainable solution for decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries.

It would also help these industries secure economic benefits resulting from savings in carbon emission related taxes, thus increasing competitiveness of their products in the global markets, the statement said.

Also Read

PremiumNPCIL

Nuclear Power Corp raises Rs 4,600 cr at 7.14% through 15 year bonds

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor

NPCIL to operate 220 MW small nuclear plants for private companies

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor

Govt gives nod to NPCIL-NTPC JV for building nuclear plants in Rajasthan

Industrial output growth slips into negative zone

Core sector growth beats high-base effect, at 4-month high of 4.3% in Nov

capex, capital expenditure

Capex shrinks as fiscal deficit reaches 52% of FY25 estimate: CGA data

The government plans to deploy 40-50 of these nuclear reactors over the next decade in partnership with the private sector. This is part of the 220-megawatt BSR that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman had unveiled in her budget speech in July.

"In line with the announcement in the 2024-25 Union budget, BSRs are planned to be set up with private capital, within the existing legal framework and approved business models," the NPCIL said.

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) refer to a newly developed and upcoming class of land-based nuclear fission reactors, which can be built and fabricated in specialised factories and can be assembled on site.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bengaluru

New Year's Eve: Check traffic advisory in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CM slams BJP minister for 'Mini Pakistan'; remark, says 'deplorable'

GDP, Core sector

LIVE: Output growth of 8 core sectors slows down to 4.3% in Nov against 7.9% in same month last year

Katra ropeway

Shutdown in Katra continues: Why are locals protesting the ropeway project

Gautam Adan

'Balance is what brings you joy': Gautam Adani on 70-hour work week debate

Topics : NPCIL Nuclear reactors nuclear plants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon