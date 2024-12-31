Business Standard

Home / India News / 'Balance is what brings you joy': Gautam Adani on 70-hour work week debate

'Balance is what brings you joy': Gautam Adani on 70-hour work week debate

The Adani Group chairman's remarks come in the wake of NR Narayana Murthy's advocacy for a 70-hour work week, which he proposed as a means for India to compete with developed economies

Gautam Adan

Image: Bloomberg

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The debate around a 70-hour work week, sparked earlier this year by Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, continues to intensify. Now Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has joined the discussion, stating that work-life balance is achieved when individuals engage in activities they enjoy. He remarked that accepting one’s mortality simplifies life.
 
In a conversation with news agency IANS recently, Adani said, “Your work-life balance should not be imposed on me, and my work-life balance shouldn't be imposed on you. Say, someone spends four hours with family and finds joy in it, or if someone else spends eight hours and enjoys it, that's their balance. Notwithstanding that if you spend eight hours, biwi bhaag jayegi (wife will run away).” 
 
 
The Adani Group boss also suggested that the essence of work-life balance lies in personal happiness and the well-being of loved ones. He explained that for him, life revolves around family and work, adding that this behaviour is often observed and emulated by children. He noted that life becomes straightforward when one acknowledges the impermanence of existence.

Murthy’s advocacy for 70-hour work week 

Adani’s remarks come in the wake of Murthy's advocacy for a 70-hour work week, which he proposed as a means for India to compete with developed economies. Murthy, speaking at the Indian Chamber of Commerce centenary launch, argued, “At Infosys, I said we will go to the best and compare ourselves with the best global companies. Once we compare ourselves with the best global companies, I can tell you we Indians have a lot to do. We have to set our aspirations high because 800 million Indians get free ration. That means 800 million Indians are in poverty. If we are not in a position to work hard, then who will work hard?”
 
Addressing the CNBC Global Leadership Summit, Murthy recently reiterated his stance, saying he had no regrets about his views on hard work and would carry them to his grave. He pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a model of relentless effort, stating that the only way to express gratitude for the progress around us is by working equally hard.
 

Work ethic crucial for India’s growth

 
Murthy also emphasised that India’s growth depends on sacrifice and effort rather than comfort and relaxation, cautioning that the lack of a strong work ethic would hinder the country’s ability to compete globally.
 
Earlier this year, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal also supported the concept of a 70-hour work week. Speaking on a podcast with ANI, Aggarwal shared that he works 20 hours a day throughout the week and expressed alignment with Murthy’s views, saying, “I should do more, and I'm fully in sync with his direction to the youth.”

Topics : BS Web Reports work-life balance Work-life harmony Gautam Adani Narayana Murthy Infosys

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

