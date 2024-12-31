Business Standard

Capex shrinks as fiscal deficit reaches 52% of FY25 estimate: CGA data

Economists said that the Centre's capex needs to expand by 65 per cent YoY in December 2024-March 2025 or record a monthly run rate of Rs 1.5 trillion, to meet the FY2025 target of 11.1 trillion

Centre’s revenue expenditure rose by just 1 per cent YoY in the month of November 2024 (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 6:47 PM IST
The government’s capital expenditure in the April-November FY2025 continued to contract with the government utilising 46.2 per cent of the budget estimates compared to 58.5 per cent last year, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Tuesday. The capex for April-November for FY2025 declined by 12.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis. 
 
Economists said that the Centre's capex needs to expand by 65 per cent YoY in December 2024-March 2025 or record a monthly run rate of Rs 1.5 trillion, to meet the FY2025 target of 11.1 trillion. 
 
CGA data showed the central government exhausted Rs 8.5 trillion or 52.5 per cent of the fiscal deficit target in April-November FY2025, which was 6.6 per cent lower than the Rs 9.1 trillion recorded in April-Nov FY2024.
 
 
“The anticipated miss in the capex target is expected to offset any shortfall on account of disinvestment and taxes, as well as the impact of the recent supplementary demand for grants. Accordingly, ICRA expects the fiscal deficit to mildly trail the FY2025 revised budget estimate of Rs 16.1 trillion or 4.9 per cent of GDP,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA India. 
 
Nayar said that the capex target of Rs 11.1 trillion for FY2025 is likely to be missed by a margin of at least Rs 1.0-1.5 trillion.

Gross tax collections rose by 10 per cent on a YoY basis in November 2024, while net tax revenues rose by a marginal 0.5 per cent year on year. 
 
CGA data showed that the government reached 56 per cent of the net tax revenue budget estimate for April-November FY2025 compared to 62 per cent in the corresponding period last year.  
 
The income tax collections expanded by 24 per cent YoY in April-November FY2025 and corporate tax collections fell by 1 per cent. 
 
“ICRA believes that income tax collections may surpass the FY2025 RBE of Rs 11.5 trillion, unless large refunds are released in the latter part of the fiscal, while corporation tax inflows may print in line or slightly lower than the target,” Nayar added.  
 
Centre’s revenue expenditure rose by just 1 per cent YoY in the month of November 2024, reaching 60 per cent of the budget estimate in the first eight months of FY2025 at similar levels of 59 per cent in the corresponding period last year. 
  April-Nov FY24 April-Nov FY25 % change
Revenue Receipts 1720120 1870455 8.74%
Revenue Expenditure 2066522 2227502 7.79%
Capital Expenditure 585645 513500 -12.32%
Fiscal Deficit 906584 846594 -6.62%
       
Source: CGA      
(Figures in Rs cr)    
 

