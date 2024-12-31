Business Standard

NSO begins empanelment of survey institutions for socio-economic data

NSO begins empanelment of survey institutions for socio-economic data

Primarily data is collected through nation-wide household/ enterprise surveys on various socio-economic subjects

A start-up is helping B-schools manage their placement process

The empanelment will allow the NSO to reach a broader audience and gather data from diverse areas. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Tuesday said that the National Statistics Office has initiated the process to empanel survey institutions for conducting sample surveys on socioeconomic indicators.

The Survey Wing of the National Statistics Office (NSO) conducts large scale sample surveys in diverse fields on pan-India basis, a MOSPI statement said.

Primarily data is collected through nation-wide household/ enterprise surveys on various socio-economic subjects.

The NSO has launched a Request for Proposal (RFP) on December 12, 2024 to empanel private survey institutions or agencies in a bid to expand its outreach and increase the scope of its surveys.

 

This initiative aims to enhance the NSO's capacity to carry out a wider range of surveys across different sectors.

By partnering with private agencies, the NSO seeks to tap into additional expertise and resources, enabling more efficient survey execution.

The empanelment will allow the NSO to reach a broader audience and gather data from diverse areas, supporting better decision-making and policy formulation.

The last date for submission of bids is January 6, 2025.

Interested institutions are advised to submit their proposals in hard copy/ physical mode to the designated address quoted below before the deadline, it stated.

MoSPI looks forward to increased participation from eligible institutions/agencies in the RFP and assisting us in broadening our outreach, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NSO Statistics Socio-economic census

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

