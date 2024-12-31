Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 01:19 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Sarpanch murder: Dhananjay, Pankaja should resign, says activist Damania

Sarpanch murder: Dhananjay, Pankaja should resign, says activist Damania

Talking to a news channel on Monday, Damania claimed that Munde cousins very well know Walmik Karad, an accused in an extortion case linked to the sarpanch's murder

Pankaja Munde

BJP leader Pankaja Munde is the state environment and climate change minister | Photo: X (@Pankaja Munde)

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Social activist Anjali Damania has demanded that Maharashtra ministers Pankaja Munde and Dhananjay Munde resign till a probe is underway into the brutal murder of a village sarpanch in Beed district.

Talking to a news channel on Monday, Damania claimed that Munde cousins very well know Walmik Karad, an accused in an extortion case linked to the sarpanch's murder.

BJP leader Pankaja Munde is the state environment and climate change minister, while her cousin Dhananjay Munde, a leader of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), holds charge of the food, civil supplies and consumer protection department.

According to police, Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted and killed on December 9 allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some individuals who had demanded money from a windmill company in Beed district.

 

Four persons have been arrested so far in connection with the murder.

Also Read

Pankaja Munde

Will take cognisance if Dalits, OBCs are troubled: BJP leader Pankaja Munde

Choi Sang Mok, Acting President of South Korea

South Korea's acting president Sang-mok calls for national harmony, unity

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 250 pts to 77,950; IT drags 2%, Pharma, Health, Oil gain

SECTORDL

2025 investment: Bet on realty, pharma, banks and large-caps over mid-caps

Defence equipments, weapons, India weapons, Army, weapon

Indian Army's assertive approach along LAC; focus on combat might in 2024

Opposition parties and a BJP MLA have accused Dhananjay Munde of having close links with his "aide" Walmik Karad, absconding after he was named in the FIR in the extortion case.

Damania has been agitating near the Beed district collector's office for a couple of days, demanding arrest of the?? accused in the murder case.

"These cousins (Pankaja and Dhananjay Munde) know Walmik Karad very well for years. So, they should resign till the investigation of Santosh Deshmukh murder case is underway," she said.

"They should be given back the ministerial charge if nothing is found in this case. But at this moment, they should resign," the activist added.

On December 24, Damania claimed there was solid evidence of a financial relationship between Dhannjay Munde and Walmik Karad, who she alleged runs a mafia empire in the district.

Dhananjay Munde last week said he has been demanding from day one that killers of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh be hanged to death.

Even if the killers may be close to anyone including me, I have said the accused must be punished. Still, if I am being targeted, one can make out what kind of politics is this, he had said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, has announced a judicial probe into the murder of the sarpanch.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Police, traffic, barricade, G20

Delhi Police enforces traffic restriction, to bolster security for New Year

Dallewal

LIVE news: Punjab govt seeks 3 days more from SC to shift farmer leader Dallewal to hospital

Mumbai skyline, Market, Peak XV, firms, buildings, real estate, companies, Sequoia Capital

High security in Mumbai on New Year's eve, over 14,000 personnel deployed

Supreme Court, SC

Farmers protest: SC defers hearing on shifting Dallewal to hospital

IRCTC, Cancelled Trains Today

IRCTC down: Several users face issues booking tatkal tickets

Topics : Pankaja Munde Maharashtra government Maharashtra panchayats Crime in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon