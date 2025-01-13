Business Standard

NTA postpones UGC-NET exam scheduled for January 15 due to festivals

The new dates will be announced later

The exam on January 16 will be conducted as per the earlier schedule. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

The UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) scheduled for January 15 has been postponed on account of festivals, including Makar Sakranti and Pongal, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Monday.

The exam for admission to PhD programmes, awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as assistant professors is being conducted from January 3 to January 16 for 85 subjects in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

"The NTA has received representations to postpone the exam on January 15 on account of festivals, including Pongal and Makar Sakranti. In the interest of the aspirants, the exam has been postponed and a new date will be announced later," Rajesh Kumar, Director (Exams), NTA, said.

 

"The exam on January 16 will be conducted as per the earlier schedule," he added.

On January 15, the exam was scheduled for 17 subjects, including mass communication and journalism, Sanskrit, Nepali, law, Japanese, women studies, Malayalam, Urdu, Konkani, criminology, folk literature, electronic science, environmental science and Indian knowledge system.

The UGC-NET was also postponed last year after the education ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam might be compromised.

Topics : UGC NET Makar Sankranti National Testing Agency

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

