Strong interest globally in learning from India's growth journey: Vaishnaw

While representing India at the meeting, Vaishnaw delivered a presentation on India's digital public infrastructure

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 9:04 PM IST
The country is emerging as a technology powerhouse, and there is strong interest in learning from India's growth journey as a technology developer, Union Minister for Communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

The minister was on Japan visit to attend G7 Digital and Tech Ministers' Meeting on April 29 and 30.

"India is clearly emerging as a technology powerhouse and a trusted partner because of PM Modi ji's visionary programs like Digital India and Make in India. Today globally, there is a strong interest in learning from India's growth journey as technology developers," Vaishnaw said in a statement here.

While representing India at the meeting, Vaishnaw delivered a presentation on India's digital public infrastructure.

"India showcased how digital infrastructure is being developed to provide solutions at a population scale. Use cases of Aadhaar, UPI, Cowin etc. were demonstrated. Delegates from other countries greatly appreciated India's progress in the development and deployment of digital public infrastructure," the statement said.

India also shared its progress on developing the indigenous 4G telecom stack and progress in the rollout of 5G. India committed to moving towards Open RAN based

4G and 5G telecom stack.

India invited G7 countries to send their technical experts to India for testing India's telecom stack on global standards.

"There was great interest in learning about India telecom stack and 5G roll out," the statement said.

Despite starting late, India has recorded the fastest 5G network rollout in the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

