close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Grapplers threaten to return awards; blame game erupts after scuffle

A blame game erupted between the Delhi Police and protesting wrestlers over the late-night scuffle at Jantar Mantar here which also led to a political slugfest and a threat by the grapplers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Wrestlers, protesting wrestlers

Photo: PTI

6 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
Follow Us

A blame game erupted between the Delhi Police and protesting wrestlers on Thursday over the late-night scuffle at Jantar Mantar here which also led to a political slugfest and a threat by the grapplers to return their medals and awards including Padma Shri to the government.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, closed the proceedings on a petition by women wrestlers accusing Wrestling Federation of India(WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, noting FIRs have been filed by the Delhi Police against him and that the seven complainants including a minor were provided adequate security.

The court was also told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that statements of five complainants, including the minor, have been recorded under section 161 of the CrPC.

Putting up a brave face after the apex court order, the protesting wrestlers said it was not a setback for them and they will continue their agitation till Brij Bhushan, a BJP MP, was arrested.

As the protests at Jantar Mantar entered the 12th day, the Delhi Police denied allegations by the wrestlers that its personnel were drunk and used force against them on Wednesday night.

New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pranav Tayal said five police personnel including two women were injured.

Also Read

Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

PT Usha calls wrestlers' protest indiscipline, who said what so far!

Listen to 'Mann ki Baat' of protesting women wrestlers: Kapil Sibal to PM

My heart goes out to those affected: Abhinav Bindra on Wrestlers' protest

E-cigarettes worth Rs 6.44 lakh seized in Navi Mumbai, say police

Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat HC grants bail to three security guards

Delhi sees coldest day in May in 41 yrs; min temp dips to 15.8 deg Celsius

HC asks Delhi govt to respond to attack on team rescuing child labourers

Net users in India access news online, trust key to drive consumption: Rpt

The wrestlers, on the other hand, alleged they were beaten up by the police and that a couple of them sustained head injuries.

Backing the stand of the wrestlers, the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) accused the Delhi Police of spreading lies. Policing in Delhi is directly under the administrative control of the Centre.

The police intensified its security arrangements at the protest site by deploying extra force, installing CCTV cameras, putting up multiple barricades and keeping a strict vigil at the border points of the national capital to prevent the entry of farmers.

A group of farmers coming to Delhi to express solidarity with the wrestlers was stopped by the city police at the Singhu border, with officials saying 24 of them were detained.

DCP Tayal said sufficient number of women officers were on duty on Wednesday night.

"No force was used by police personnel against the protestors. Regarding injury to one protestor, he left the hospital against medical advice and has not given a statement to the police yet," the DCP tweeted from his official handle.

He also said that on medical examination, no police personnel were found drunk.

Around 11 pm on Wednesday, a scuffle broke out when the wrestlers were bringing in folding beds for sleeping and the on-duty police personnel began enquiring about their action as rules do not permit bringing in such items at the protest site.

Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik claimed they were abused and pushed by male police officers, leaving them in tears.

"If this is how the wrestlers will be treated, what will we do with the medals? Rather we will live an ordinary life and return all the medals and awards to the Indian government," Bajrang Punia, an Olympic bronze medallist, told reporters.

Vinesh, Sakshi and Bajrang are all winners of Khel Ratna, the country's highest sporting honour. Sakshi (2017) and Bajrang (2019) are also recipients of the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian honour.

The Opposition attacked the BJP and termed the scuffle as "shameful", with the Congress demanding a court-monitored investigation into the entire episode.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Tamil Nadu and Delhi counterparts M K Stalin and Arvind Kejriwal respectively attacked the BJP as they voiced concern over the plight of the women wrestlers.

While the Congress urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Brij Bhushan, BJP leader and union minister Meenakashi Lekhi said the credibility of the wrestlers' protest has been eroded after "discredited" politicians joined the stir.

Rahul Gandhi condemned the alleged manhandling of the female wrestlers.

"Such behaviour with the players of the country is shameful," he said in a tweet.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tagged a video of wrestlers breaking down and said it was sad to see the tears of female sportspersons who brought laurels for the country with hard work and dedication.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding Brij Bhushan's arrest as well as his ouster from the WFI post.

"Disrobing the honour of our daughters in this manner is utterly shameful. India stands by its daughters, and I, as a human being, definitely stand by our wrestlers," Banerjee tweeted.

Stalin alleged that contrary to the PM's "false promises" on empowering women, the BJP was "shielding" accused persons.

Lekhi told a press conference that the Centre was dealing with the wrestlers' issue "very sensitively" and pointed out that the matter was in court.

A large number of people from different walks of life including Delhi University students reached Jantar Mantar and expressed solidarity with the wrestlers.

They raised slogans like "Nari Shakti Zindabad", "Pahalwan Ekta Zindabad", "Jo Humse Takrayega, Chur Chur Hojayega".

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud refused to entertain an oral plea by the counsel representing the wrestlers that the ongoing probe against Brij Bhushan be monitored by a retired judge of the apex court or high court.

The apex court, however, granted liberty to the wrestlers to approach the Delhi High Court or the jurisdictional magistrate for further relief.

The bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, observed that the plea filed before it was for registration of an FIR and that purpose has been fulfilled.

"Having due regard to the ambit of the proceeding which were instituted before this court and following the registration of FIR, we close the proceedings at this stage," the bench said while hearing a plea filed by three women wrestlers who had sought registration of an FIR in the matter.

Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Delhi Police, told the bench that pursuant to the apex court's April 28 order the threat perception of the seven wrestlers was assessed.

He said adequate security arrangements have been made for the minor complainant as well as the six other women wrestlers.

"We respect the Supreme Court order, protest will continue," Sakshi Malik said.

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal also met the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

The AAP, which convened a meeting of its MLAs, councillors, and other office bearers, said it will continue to support the protesting wrestlers.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, who was detained last night from Jantar Mantar where he had gone to give cots to the wrestlers following rains in the city, was released by police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Wrestling Jantar Mantar Delhi Police

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

King Charles III Coronation: When and where to watch live in India

King Charles, coronation preps
5 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Navy
1 min read

BSE resolves 253 investors complaints against listed cos in April

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets
1 min read

RBI updates KYC instructions on wire transfers for banks, institutions

rbi, reserve bank of india
2 min read

Gold rallies Rs 940 to record high of Rs 62,020; silver zooms Rs 660

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Q4 results: Petronet LNG profit slips 18% to Rs 614 cr, revenue up 24.3%

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

LIVE: NCLT reserves its order on Go First's plea for insolvency resolution

flight
2 min read

Delhi witnesses unusual fog, rain in it's otherwise hottest month of May

Photo: PTI
1 min read

Biden admin looks past India's rights record as China worries deepen

Indian Air Force’s Russian-designed Su-30 MKi fighter jets fly over New Delhi
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon