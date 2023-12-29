State-owned NBCC bags Rs 89 cr order from DMRC to construct staff quarters

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

State-owned NBCC on Friday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 89 crore from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC) to construct staff quarter residential building for the Bhubaneswar metro rail project.
NBCC has been engaged for the construction of a staff quarter residential building by DMRC as Project Management Consultant (PMC), the company said in a statement.
The total cost of the work is Rs 88.90 crore.
Earlier this year, an MoU was signed between DMRC and NBCC to work together in the field of infrastructure development in India and abroad.
NBCC (India) Ltd is a Navratna Enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The company has been listed with National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE since 2012.
The company is mainly into PMC and real estate business.

Topics : NBCC DMRC metro projects NSE listing

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

