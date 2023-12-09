Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 crore seizure

Besides these, more vehicles have also been requisitioned by the department to transport the seized cash to government banks in the state

liquor shop delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi/Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 12:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The seizure of "unaccounted" cash after Income Tax department raids against an Odisha-based distillery group and its linked entities is expected to reach Rs 290 crore, making it the "highest-ever" black money haul by any agency in a single operation, official sources said Saturday.
The tax department has deployed about 40 large and small machines to count currency notes and brought in more department and bank staffers to finish the counting process, which began on December 6 following raids against Boudh Distillery Pvt Ltd and others, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Besides these, more vehicles have also been requisitioned by the department to transport the seized cash to government banks in the state.
A premises linked to Congress' Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, were also covered as part of the searches, the sources said.
Efforts to seek a response from the MP and an e-mail sent by PTI to the distillery group did not fructify.
Tax sleuths are now recording the statements of various company officials and other persons involved, the sources said and added that the counting of cash is expected to finish by Saturday.
The total seizure of unaccounted cash is expected to be about Rs 290 crore, they told PTI.
More than Rs 250 crore cash has been seized till now, and cash is continuously being deposited in government bank branches in Odisha, they said. The notes are largely of the Rs 500 denomination.
This is the highest-ever cash seizure made by an agency in the country as part of an action against a single group and its linked entities, the sources said.
They said almost Rs 230 crore cash was seized from about 8-10 almirahs kept on a premises of the company in Bolangir district, while the rest from locations in Titlagarh, Sambalpur and Ranchi, they said.
The searches were launched after the taxman got "actionable intelligence" of a huge amount of "out of book" sales and cash being remitted by liquor distributors, sellers and business groups.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took note of the development and posted on X on Friday that "Countrymen should look at the pile of these notes and then listen to the honest 'speeches' of their leaders.Whatever has been looted from the public, every penny will have to be returned, this is Modi's guarantee."

The ruling BJD in Odisha in a statement welcomed the tax raids.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

Haier offices raided by income tax authorities at multiple locations

Odisha Distillery I-T raid: 156 bags of cash found, Rs 20cr counted so far

Jharkhand officials leave for U'khand to help in rescue of trapped workers

I-T dept intensifies crackdown on a liquor distillery group in Odisha

Newly-elected MLAs take oath as maiden session of Telangana Assembly begins

BSF recovers made-in China drone near in Punjab's Ferozepur district

Air passenger traffic increased 2.5 times since we came to power: BJP MP

May she be blessed: PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Sonia Gandhi

"Jharkhand BJP leaders are saying the seized money belongs to Congress leaders. On the other hand, Congress leaders are saying it belongs to BJP leaders. Both are blaming the other. It seems like both BJP and Congress leaders had stashed their money with this businessman," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Income tax Odisha cash raid

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon