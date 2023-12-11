Odisha CM inaugurates India's largest Sports Science Centre in Kalinga

Sensex (0.15%)
ANI
Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
In a landmark step, Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated India's largest state-of-the-art Sports Science Centre at the Kalinga Stadium. This centre has been established in partnership with Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medalist.
This inclusive facility, designed to cater to athletes across various disciplines, is poised to become a hub for injury management, rehabilitation, recovery, and performance enhancement, catering comprehensively to the needs of sporting talent in the region while also being accessible to elite athletes of India.
This Sports Science Centre features specialised labs to ensure that athletes receive care and support tailored to their unique needs, cultivating their potential and propelling them towards excellence.
Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister Sh Naveen Patnaik, said "The establishment of this Sports Science Centre marks a pivotal milestone in our commitment to nurturing sporting talent. By integrating top-notch equipment and expertise, this Centre will serve as a catalyst for our athletes' growth, enabling them to achieve their fullest potential."
Advancements in sports science and technology have revolutionized athletic performance, enabling smarter training methods. This state-of-the-art facility, the largest in the country, stands as a testament to Odisha's commitment to nurturing sporting excellence. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the centre incorporates the best of global best practices.
The comprehensive team of experts, including bio-mechanists, sports scientists, physiotherapists, exercise physiologists, strength and conditioning specialists, psychologists, nutritionists, sports masseurs, and nurses, ensures a holistic approach to athlete wellbeing and development.
Para-athletes will find a dedicated focus here, with custom-designed equipment addressing their unique needs. The facility also integrates revolutionary technologies such as anti-gravity weight-bearing, sensory deprivation, and cryogenic therapy, expediting recovery and ensuring a swift return to the field.
Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, V K Pandian, Sports and Youth Services Minister, Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera, Development Commissioner Anu Garg and Sports Secretary, Odisha, Vineel Krishna were present on this occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha government Naveen Pattnaik sports change in Indian sports

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

