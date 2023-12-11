Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

Finalise regulations on land use for Himalayan states: House panel to govt

The committee also said that Air Force aviation may be made available for training exercises of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel in mountain rescue and forest fire

landslides

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A parliamentary panel on Monday asked the government to come up with regulations on land use in the Himalayan states within a fixed time frame in the wake of landslides and glacial lake outburst floods.
In an Action Taken Report tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources said that well laid down procedures or regulations for land use planning or zoning in the Himalayan states, especially in those areas that are more prone and susceptible to landslides, landslide lake and glacial lakes outburst floods, would go a long way in mitigating the eventualities that arise in the event of disasters.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The South Lhonak lake in the Himalayan state of Sikkim breached on the night of October 3, resulting in a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) that ravaged four districts. At least 42 people were killed in flash floods in downstream areas and communities.
The parliamentary panel welcomed the government's move to set up a Sectional Committee on Glacial Lakes Outburst Floods and Landslides Lakes Outburst Floods (LLOFs).
"The Committee welcome(s) this step and at the same time urge(s) the Department to come up with the regulations regarding the land use in the Himalayan States within a fixed time frame," it said.
The committee also said that Air Force aviation may be made available for training exercises of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel in mountain rescue and forest fire.

Also Read

Himalayan 450 set to launch today, check the latest features, prices, more

Parliamentary privilege: What it is and what happens if it is breached?

Indians defy lunar legalities, buy Moon land after Chandrayaan-3 success

43% of India's exports to EU to be hit by green regulations: Report

Parliamentary panel seeks robust safeguards for technology in legal process

Mohan Yadav is BJP's surprise chief minister pick in Madhya Pradesh

Parl panel recommends allowing worship at religiously significant ASI sites

Wrestlers urge Anurag Thakur to stop Sanjay Singh's WFI poll candidacy

CBI, FBI discuss greater collab in tackling cybercrime, sharing evidence

Delhi to create separate budget head for funds to NCRTC for RRTS project

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Parliament landslide

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon