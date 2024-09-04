Business Standard
Home / India News / Odisha CM Majhi announces Rs 10 cr aid for calamity-hit Kerala, Tripura

Odisha CM Majhi announces Rs 10 cr aid for calamity-hit Kerala, Tripura

Majhi expressed his condolences for the devastation caused by these calamities during telephonic conversations with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Kerala was struck by a severe landslide, while Tripura has experienced significant flooding. | Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced a grant of Rs 5 crore each for Kerala and Tripura to support recovery efforts following natural disasters in both states.
Majhi expressed his condolences for the devastation caused by these calamities during telephonic conversations with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Majhi conveyed Odisha's readiness to assist with post-disaster recovery and reconstruction.
Kerala was struck by a severe landslide, while Tripura has experienced significant flooding.
In light of these events, Majhi said, "Odisha will provide Rs 5 crore each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (SMRF) to support the recovery efforts in both Kerala and Tripura."

Both Vijayan and Saha expressed their gratitude for Odisha's support. Majhi also thanked the leaders for their assistance to Odia residents in their states during recent natural disasters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : natural calamities Odisha government Kerala Tripura

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

