Judiciary dealt with attempts at interference appropriately: Ex-CJI Lalit
Odisha CM unveils Biju Patnaik's iconic Dakota aircraft for public display

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday unveiled former CM Biju Patnaik's iconic "Dakota" DC3 (AT-AUI) aircraft for public display at Biju Patnaik International Airport Bhubaneswar

Photo: ANI Twitter Handle

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday unveiled former CM Biju Patnaik's iconic "Dakota" DC3 (AT-AUI) aircraft for public display at Biju Patnaik International Airport Bhubaneswar.

As per the Chief Minister's office, "The iconic Dakota Aircraft belongs to erstwhile Kalinga Airlines and was founded by Ex-Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik."

The said airlines operated nearly a dozen Dakotas and the former CM and Naveen Patnaik's father Biju Patnaik was its Chief Pilot.

"This Aircraft was used by Biju Patnaik to rescue former Indonesian Vice-President Md. Hatta and former Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir. For his effort, he was given honorary citizenship of Indonesia and awarded the title of "BHUMI PUTRA" by the Indonesian Government, a recognition rarely granted to a foreigner," the statement from CMO said.

"The aircraft will resemble Odisha's rich aviation history which would be a befitting tribute to one of the most iconic personalities of Odisha. People will see this Dakota Aircraft as a memento of Patnaik's bravery and heroics." the statement added.

With the efforts of the Odisha government, the Dakota Aircraft was shifted from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI) in Kolkata to Bhubaneswar on January 18 this year by road.

The display of this Aircraft is expected to inspire the people of Odisha and propel them to Dream Big.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 13:17 IST

