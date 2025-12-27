Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Odisha Police intensifies ops in jungle, asks people not to shelter Maoists

Odisha Police intensifies ops in jungle, asks people not to shelter Maoists

The senior officer said Ganesh Uike (69) was known by several aliases, including Rupa, Rajesh Tiwari, Chamru and Pakka Hanumantu

naxal

The other Maoists killed on Thursday were identified as Rajani, Umesh and Sima, all party members carrying rewards of Rs 1.65 lakh each, the officer said

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar/Phulbani
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Odisha Police intensified its anti-naxal operations in Kandhamal district to arrest more Maoists and urged people not to provide shelter to injured red rebels, a senior officer said.

His comment came after the security forces neutralised four Maoists, including Ganesh Uike (69), who carried a Rs 1.2 crore bounty on his head, on Thursday.

Additional DGP (anti-naxal operations) Sanjeeb Panda on Friday said security forces were carrying out combing operations in the forest within Chakapada police station limits, bordering Ganjam district, with the hope of arresting more Maoists who might have been injured during Thursday's operations.

"We appeal to local people not to give shelter to such injured persons. They might be Maoists hailing from Chhattisgarh," Panda told reporters.

 

He added that more personnel from the joint force, comprising the Odisha Special Operations Group (SOG), CRPF, BSF and District Voluntary Force (DVF), have been deployed to strengthen the ongoing operations in the forested areas and possible hideouts.

Also Read

Affected residents under the banner of the Bisthapan Birodhi Jan Manch will gather again at the site of the firing on January 2 to observe Saheed Diwas

Kalinganagar's grim anniversary: Progress evident, but unease persistspremium

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Chequered year: Mass surrender of Naxalites offers hope, crime tests police

Ganesh Uike

Who was Ganesh Uike, Maoist leader with ₹1.1 crore bounty killed in Odisha

GST revenues November 2025, India GST collection slowdown, GST compensation cess dip, GST rate rationalisation impact, indirect tax revenues India, festive demand GST, imports GST growth, GST refunds decline, ICRA Aditi Nayar GST outlook, consumption

Shake up: Odisha leads in GST growth, Telangana in direct taxes

Indian police

Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike, 3 others killed in gunfight in Odisha

During Thursday's operation, the red rebels first opened fire on security personnel, the ADG said.

"The rebels fired around 100 rounds, and then the security forces retaliated. The exchange of fire continued for some time. As they remained silent, a search operation was carried out in which four bodies (2 male and 2 female) were recovered," Panda said.

He said it was obvious that some people might have suffered injuries and fled the place.

The senior officer said Ganesh Uike (69) was known by several aliases, including Rupa, Rajesh Tiwari, Chamru and Pakka Hanumantu.

He hailed from Pullemala village in Telangana's Nalgonda district.

The other Maoists killed on Thursday were identified as Rajani, Umesh and Sima, all party members carrying rewards of Rs 1.65 lakh each, the officer said.

During subsequent searches, security forces recovered two INSAS rifles, one .303 rifle and other Maoist materials from the encounter site.

On December 24, two Maoists, Bari alias Rakesh, an area committee member, and Amrit, a party member, were killed in an encounter in the Belghar police station area of Kandhamal district. They were carrying rewards of Rs 15.5 lakh and Rs 1.65 lakh respectively, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

murder

Toll rises to 3 in helium cylinder blast near Hyderabad's Mysuru Palace

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Railways to double train capacity in major cities by 2030: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

SIR hearings to begin today in Bengal; 320K unmapped voters to be covered

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED files final chargesheet naming 59 more in Chhattisgarh liquor scam case

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst

Himachal in 2025: Disasters, rush to rebuild, debt keep state on edge

Topics : Odisha Naxals Maoist Maoists Maoist encounter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

FD Rates in Dec 2025Stocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayDefence Stocks TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon