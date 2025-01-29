Business Standard

Odisha to set up industrial park for women entrepreneurs, says CM Majhi

Majhi said a special cell for women entrepreneurs will also be opened at the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

CM said that he was hopeful that these two measures will encourage women to start business independently. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said an industrial park exclusively for women entrepreneurs would be set up in the state.

Attending the plenary session on women entrepreneurship enabled by 'Subhadra' on the second day of the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave, 2025' here on Wednesday, Majhi said a special cell for women entrepreneurs will also be opened at the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL).

"I want to make two announcements to promote women in entrepreneurship. First, the government has decided to open an industrial park exclusively for women and the second is opening of a special cell for women at IPICOL," Majhi said.

 

The CM said that he was hopeful that these two measures will encourage women to start business independently. He also sought suggestions from women business leaders on how to further raise women's participation in business.

The session prepares a roadmap to shape the future of 'Subhadra' industry in the state by interacting with industry leaders on creating employment opportunities for women of Odisha.

Additional Chief Secretary, Industries department, Hemant Sharma said the state already has a 'Subhadra Yojana' under which women empowerment is being done. "We want to link the Subhadra Yojana to entrepreneurship. Women will be encouraged by providing them a suitable platform," he said.

On the second day of the conclave, plenary sessions are being held on skill in Odisha, renewable energy and equipment, textile and apparel, agriculture & food procession, tourism development, health care, pharma & biotechnology, industrial infrastructure-ports, airport, railways & roadways and film & media.

Odisha economy Odisha women entrepreneurs

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

