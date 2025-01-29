Business Standard

Waqf committee to adopt its recommendations, revised bill: Jagdambika Pal

He made the remarks to the media as he chaired what is likely the last meeting of the committee

The chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Jagdambika Pal, has said the panel's draft report and the amended version of the proposed law will be adopted at its meeting on Wednesday.

He made the remarks to the media as he chaired what is likely the last meeting of the committee.

Ahead of the meeting, several opposition MPs met to discuss their agenda as many of them are preparing their dissent against the committee's recommendations.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on August 8, 2024 following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

 

The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to address issues and challenges in regulating and managing waqf properties.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

