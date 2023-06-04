close

Odisha train tragedy: TN yet to get info on 8 of 127 passengers from state

The state government communique called upon the relatives of these missing persons to contact the state helpline numbers: 1070, 9445869843

IANS Chennai
Odisha Train accident

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 7:33 PM IST
The Tamil Nadu government has no information of 8 people of the 127 people from the state who had reserved tickets in the Coromondel Express that met with an accident in Odisha's Balasore on Friday, leaving at least 275 dead, an official statement said on Sunday.

The eight passengers were identified as Naragani Gopi, 34, Raghunath, 21, Karthik, 19, Kamal, 26, Arun, 21, and A. Jagadeesan, 47 (all males) and Kalpana, 19, and Meena, 66 (both females), the statement said, adding that the remaining 119 passengers are safe.

The state government communique called upon the relatives of these missing persons to contact the state helpline numbers: 1070, 9445869843.

Several passengers from the state on the accident-struck Coromandel Express reached Chennai's Dr MGR central railway station on Sunday morning in a special train. Of this 18 people were grievously injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha Tamil Nadu train collision

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

