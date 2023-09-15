close
Commercialisation of education, health never in interest of society: V-P

Dhankhar said that 10 years ago India was counted among the five weakest economies of the world and today it is one of the five largest economies

Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 9:13 AM IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said commercialisation of education and health can never be in the interest of society.
He expressed hope that the current situation will change with the implementation of the new National Education Policy.
Dhankhar was addressing the 11th foundation day ceremony of Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University in Jobner here on Thursday.
He said that earlier in India, education and health were not considered business but now the situation has changed. He stressed that commercialisation of education and health can never be in the interest of society.
In this context, the vice president said the National Education Policy, prepared after extensive brainstorming, will bring about a change in the situation.
The vice president said that today India's voice is being heard all over the world. There was a time when the country barely had foreign currency reserves for 15 days of imports, but today the reserves are above USD 600 billion.

According to an official statement, Dhankhar said that 10 years ago India was counted among the five weakest economies of the world and today it is one of the five largest economies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jagdeep Dhankar national education policy education health

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 9:13 AM IST

