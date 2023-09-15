close
Delhi wakes up to a rainy Friday, IMD says more showers expected today

According to the India Meteorological Department, spells of light rain accompanied by gusty winds will gradually decrease after 9.30 am on Friday

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 9:12 AM IST
Delhi and parts of its neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a sudden burst of rain, accompanied by gusty winds on Friday morning. It comes as a respite from the oppressive heat the city has seen over the last few days.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled four notches above the season's average at 37.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees.

Parts of South West Delhi, including Vasant Vihar, Munirka, and RK Puram, experienced light rainfall in the early hours today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), such spells of light rain accompanied by gusty winds will gradually decrease after 9.30 am on Friday.

In a weather bulletin at 7.29 am on its official handle on X, the IMD posted, "Delhi-NCR most likely to experience gusty wind of speed 50-70 kmph and moderate rain with few occasional intense spell due to approaching clouds from NW Uttar Pradesh till around 09:30 of today thereafter gusty wind and rain spell will decrease gradually. Be updated and stay safe".

In a follow-up post, IMD stated, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula)".

Waterlogging was also witnessed in several parts of the national capital.

More rainfall is expected today

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall in Delhi over the next five days.

According to the seven-day forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the IMD, Delhi will see a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain till September 20.

Delhi has recorded more than the average rainfall in the last four months. This year's cumulative rains have already topped the annual quota of 774 mm.

In August, however, the city saw a significant deficit, with the total rainfall this month being 85 per cent less than usual.

RMC's forecast says that on Friday, Delhi will witness a "generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/ thundershowers with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph)."

On September 16, the city will see a "generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/ thundershowers." On September 17, it will see a "generally cloudy sky with light rain".

From September 18 to 20, the city will witness a "generally cloudy sky" and "very light rain/ drizzle".

(With agency inputs)
First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 9:12 AM IST

