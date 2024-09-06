Onam gift: Kerala govt announces two-month pension for 6.2 mn beneficiaries

The CPI(M)-led Left government in Kerala on Friday announced disbursement of a two-month pension for over 60 lakh beneficiaries, marking an Onam gift. Announcing the decision, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said that Rs 1,700 crore has been allocated for this purpose. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Around 6.2 mn people will receive Rs 3,200 each for Onam. This is in addition to the one month's pension that is currently being given," he said in a statement here. The decision to disburse the Social Security and Welfare Fund pension to beneficiaries starting next week is seen as an attempt by the Left government to regain its mass base, lost during the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, the CPI(M) and its allies had attributed their humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls to delayed settlement of dues and recommended a course correction.

In the polls, the LDF won just one seat, while the Congress-led UDF secured 18 seats, and the BJP opened its account for the first time in the state's political history.

Balagopal said that the pension amount will reach beneficiaries from next week onwards.

He said 26.62 lakh people will receive the amount directly in their bank accounts, while others will receive their pension through cooperative banks, which will deliver it to their homes.

He clarified that one of the two additional months' pension sanctioned is a backlog payment.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier assured the Assembly that the delayed backlog payment of social security pension, due to financial constraints, will be paid this year and next year.

Balagopal said despite the severe financial constraints faced by the state due to the policies of the Central government, the Left government's firm decision to provide at least one month's backlog pension during Onam has been implemented.

"The government has given top priority to pension disbursement. Since last March, monthly pension disbursement has been ensured. This month's pension is being given ahead of time, coinciding with Onam," he said.

The minister claimed that Kerala has implemented the most comprehensive social security pension scheme in India.

The state bears 98 per cent of the required funds, while only two per cent is contributed by the Central government.

"Out of 62 lakh welfare pension beneficiaries, 6.8 lakh people receive a meager assistance of around Rs 300 from the Central government. In contrast, pensioners in Kerala receive Rs 1,600 per month, with the state government funding the entire remaining amount," the minister added.